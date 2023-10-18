Home Bancorp Inc (HBCP) Announces Q3 2023 Results: Net Income of $9.8 Million, New Share Repurchase Plan, and Quarterly Dividend

Despite a slight dip in net income, Home Bancorp Inc (HBCP) reports strong loan and deposit growth, and declares a quarterly dividend

Author's Avatar
20 minutes ago
Summary
  • Home Bancorp Inc (HBCP) reported a net income of $9.8 million for Q3 2023, a slight decrease from the previous quarter.
  • The company announced a new share repurchase plan and declared a quarterly dividend.
  • Loans and deposits grew by 2.3% and 2% respectively, with loans totaling $2.6 billion.
  • The net interest margin was 3.75%, down from 3.94% in Q2 2023.
Article's Main Image

On October 18, 2023, Home Bancorp Inc (HBCP, Financial) released its financial results for the third quarter of 2023. Despite a slight decrease in net income from the previous quarter, the company reported strong growth in loans and deposits, and announced a new share repurchase plan and a quarterly dividend.

Financial Performance and Highlights

For Q3 2023, Home Bancorp Inc (HBCP, Financial) reported a net income of $9.8 million, or $1.22 per diluted common share, a slight decrease from $9.8 million, or $1.21 diluted EPS, for the second quarter of 2023. The company's loans totaled $2.6 billion, up $58.3 million, or 2.3% from the previous quarter. Deposits also showed growth, totaling $2.6 billion, up $45.8 million, or 2%, from Q2 2023.

However, the company's net interest income totaled $29.5 million, down $797,000, or 3% from the prior quarter. The net interest margin ("NIM") was 3.75% in the third quarter of 2023 compared to 3.94% in the second quarter of 2023.

Share Repurchase Plan and Dividend

Home Bancorp Inc (HBCP, Financial) also announced that its Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase plan. Under this plan, the company may purchase up to 405,000 shares, or approximately 5% of the company’s outstanding common stock. The company repurchased 37,805 shares of its common stock during the third quarter of 2023 at an average price per share of $32.63.

In addition, the company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on shares of its common stock of $0.25 per share payable on November 9, 2023, to shareholders of record as of October 30, 2023.

Looking Forward

Despite the slight dip in net income, Home Bancorp Inc (HBCP, Financial) remains confident in its performance and future prospects. The company's strong customer relationships and disciplined approach to interest expense have allowed it to retain deposits and continue to thrive. With the announcement of the new share repurchase plan and the declaration of a quarterly dividend, Home Bancorp Inc (HBCP) continues to demonstrate its commitment to delivering value to its shareholders.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.