First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) Reports Strong Q3 2023 Results with 60% Cash Rental Rate Increase

Company's Financial Performance Reflects Solid Fundamentals in the Logistics Real Estate Sector

Author's Avatar
9 minutes ago
Summary
  • First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) reported a 60% cash rental rate increase on leases signed to-date commencing in 2023.
  • The company's cash same store NOI growth was 7.4% in Q3 2023 and 8.7% YTD Q3 2023.
  • FR sold 39 acres in Phoenix for $41 million and signed 955,000 square feet of new leases for speculative developments in Q3 and Q4 to-date.
  • The company increased its 2023 FFO guidance by $0.01 at the midpoint.
Article's Main Image

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR, Financial), a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of logistics real estate, announced its third-quarter 2023 results on October 18, 2023. The company's diluted net income available to common stockholders per share (EPS) was $0.57, compared to $0.94 a year ago. Third-quarter FFO was $0.62 per share/unit on a diluted basis, compared to $0.60 per share/unit a year ago.

Financial Highlights

The company's financial results reflect the solid overall fundamentals in the logistics real estate sector. The in-service occupancy was 95.4% at the end of Q3 2023, compared to 97.7% at the end of Q2 2023, and 98.3% at the end of Q3 2022. Cash rental rates increased 39.4% and increased 59.7% on a straight-line basis in Q3 2023.

“Our financial results reflect the continuing solid overall fundamentals in our sector and the strength of our operations,” said Peter E. Baccile, president and chief executive officer of First Industrial. “We have made good progress to date on our 2024 expirations where we continue to achieve strong cash rent growth.”

Development Leasing and Investment Highlights

In Q3 2023, the company leased 100% of the 132,000 square-foot FirstGate Commerce Center in South Florida and 100% of the 421,000 square-foot Building B at its Camelback 303 business park joint venture in Phoenix. The company also sold 39 acres in Phoenix on balance sheet for a total of $41 million and acquired one site in Nashville for $3 million that can support up to 542,000 square feet of development.

Outlook for 2023

With the benefit of income from the new Phoenix ground lease, the company is raising its outlook for FFO per share for 2023 by $0.01 per share at the midpoint. The company expects to capitalize $0.10 per share of interest in 2023 and anticipates a general and administrative expense of $34.5 million to $35.5 million.

For more detailed financial information, please visit the company's website at www.firstindustrial.com.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.