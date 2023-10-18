On October 18, 2023, Cecil Conlee, a director at National Beverage Corp (FIZZ, Financial), sold 13,200 shares of the company. This move comes amidst a year where the insider has sold a total of 13,200 shares and purchased none.

Cecil Conlee is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in the beverage industry. He has been a director at National Beverage Corp, a leading beverage company in the United States. The company is known for its diverse portfolio of popular beverage brands, including the likes of LaCroix, Shasta, and Faygo, among others.

National Beverage Corp is a major player in the beverage industry, with a market cap of $4.214 billion. The company's business model revolves around developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling a diverse portfolio of flavored beverage products. Its offerings include both carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks, juices, and other bottled beverages.

The insider's recent sell-off is noteworthy, especially considering the insider trends at National Beverage Corp. Over the past year, there have been no insider buys, while there has been one insider sell. This could potentially signal a lack of confidence in the company's near-term prospects.

The relationship between insider trading and stock price is often closely watched by investors. In this case, the insider's sell-off coincided with a trading price of $45.54 per share for National Beverage Corp. This gives the stock a price-earnings ratio of 26.87, which is higher than both the industry median of 18.16 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

Despite the insider's sell-off, National Beverage Corp's stock appears to be modestly undervalued based on its GF Value. With a price of $45.54 and a GuruFocus Value of $50.27, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.91.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the insider's recent sell-off of National Beverage Corp shares, coupled with the company's valuation metrics, presents a mixed picture for investors. While the lack of insider buys over the past year could be a cause for concern, the stock's modest undervaluation based on its GF Value suggests potential upside. As always, investors should conduct their own due diligence before making investment decisions.

