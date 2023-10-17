On October 17, 2023, Amy Weaver, President and CFO of Salesforce Inc (CRM, Financial), sold 2,627 shares of the company. This move is part of a broader trend of insider selling at Salesforce Inc, as we will explore in this article.

Who is Amy Weaver?

Amy Weaver is the President and CFO of Salesforce Inc. She has been with the company for several years and has played a crucial role in its financial management and strategic planning. Her recent sale of shares is noteworthy and warrants a closer look.

About Salesforce Inc

Salesforce Inc is a leading global provider of customer relationship management (CRM, Financial) software. The company's services allow businesses to use cloud technology to better connect with their customers, partners, and potential clients. The company's innovative cloud-based platform has revolutionized the way businesses manage their customer relationships and has made Salesforce a leader in the tech industry.

Insider Sell Analysis

Over the past year, Amy Weaver has sold a total of 148,671 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale of 2,627 shares is part of this larger trend.

The insider transaction history for Salesforce Inc shows that there have been no insider buys over the past year. Meanwhile, there have been 266 insider sells over the same timeframe. This suggests a trend of insiders selling their shares, which could be a signal to investors about the company's future prospects.

Relationship with Stock Price

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Salesforce Inc were trading for $210 apiece. This gives the stock a market cap of $199.3 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 128.82, which is higher than the industry median of 26.18 and lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a price of $210 and a GuruFocus Value of $266.28, Salesforce Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.79. This means the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that is calculated based on historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

The recent insider sell by Amy Weaver, along with the broader trend of insider selling at Salesforce Inc, could be a signal to investors. However, with the stock being modestly undervalued according to its GF Value, there may still be potential for investment. As always, investors should conduct their own research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.