Insider Sell: Salesforce Inc's President and CFO Amy Weaver Sells 2,627 Shares

Author's Avatar
39 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On October 17, 2023, Amy Weaver, President and CFO of Salesforce Inc (CRM, Financial), sold 2,627 shares of the company. This move is part of a broader trend of insider selling at Salesforce Inc, as we will explore in this article.

Who is Amy Weaver?

Amy Weaver is the President and CFO of Salesforce Inc. She has been with the company for several years and has played a crucial role in its financial management and strategic planning. Her recent sale of shares is noteworthy and warrants a closer look.

About Salesforce Inc

Salesforce Inc is a leading global provider of customer relationship management (CRM, Financial) software. The company's services allow businesses to use cloud technology to better connect with their customers, partners, and potential clients. The company's innovative cloud-based platform has revolutionized the way businesses manage their customer relationships and has made Salesforce a leader in the tech industry.

Insider Sell Analysis

Over the past year, Amy Weaver has sold a total of 148,671 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale of 2,627 shares is part of this larger trend.

1714944687573364736.png

The insider transaction history for Salesforce Inc shows that there have been no insider buys over the past year. Meanwhile, there have been 266 insider sells over the same timeframe. This suggests a trend of insiders selling their shares, which could be a signal to investors about the company's future prospects.

Relationship with Stock Price

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Salesforce Inc were trading for $210 apiece. This gives the stock a market cap of $199.3 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 128.82, which is higher than the industry median of 26.18 and lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a price of $210 and a GuruFocus Value of $266.28, Salesforce Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.79. This means the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value.

1714944747312836609.png

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that is calculated based on historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

The recent insider sell by Amy Weaver, along with the broader trend of insider selling at Salesforce Inc, could be a signal to investors. However, with the stock being modestly undervalued according to its GF Value, there may still be potential for investment. As always, investors should conduct their own research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.