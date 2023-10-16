On October 16, 2023, Bart Volkmer, the Chief Legal Officer of Dropbox Inc (DBX, Financial), sold 7,025 shares of the company. This move is part of a broader trend of insider selling at Dropbox Inc, with 48 insider sells over the past year.

Bart Volkmer has been with Dropbox Inc for several years, serving in various legal and compliance roles before becoming the Chief Legal Officer. His role involves overseeing all legal, compliance, and regulatory affairs for the company. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 113,349 shares and has not made any purchases.

Dropbox Inc is a leading global collaboration platform that's transforming the way people work together, from the smallest business to the largest enterprise. With more than 500 million registered users across more than 180 countries, their mission is to unleash the world’s creative energy by designing a more enlightened way of working.

The insider selling trend at Dropbox Inc is noteworthy. Over the past year, there have been no insider buys, but there have been 48 insider sells. This could indicate that insiders believe the stock is currently overvalued, leading them to sell their shares.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Dropbox Inc were trading at $27.97, giving the company a market cap of $9.36 billion. The price-earnings ratio of 18.60 is lower than the industry median of 26.18 and lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio, suggesting that the stock may be undervalued.

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, Dropbox Inc is modestly undervalued. With a price of $27.97 and a GuruFocus Value of $30.66, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.91.

While the insider's recent sale could be a cause for concern, the valuation metrics suggest that Dropbox Inc may still be a good investment. Investors should keep a close eye on the company's financial performance and any future insider transactions.

