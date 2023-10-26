Great Southern Bancorp Inc (GSBC) Reports Preliminary Q3 Earnings of $1.33 Per Diluted Common Share

Net income for the quarter stands at $15.9 million, marking a decrease from Q3 2022

Author's Avatar
43 minutes ago
Summary
  • GSBC reported preliminary Q3 earnings of $1.33 per diluted common share, down from $1.46 in Q3 2022.
  • Net income for the quarter was $15.9 million, compared to $18.1 million for the same period last year.
  • Net interest income for Q3 2023 decreased by approximately 11.6% to $46.7 million.
  • Total outstanding loans, excluding mortgage loans held for sale, increased by 1.3% to $4.56 billion.
Article's Main Image

Great Southern Bancorp Inc (GSBC, Financial) released its earnings report for the third quarter of 2023 on October 19, 2023. The company reported preliminary earnings of $1.33 per diluted common share, marking a decrease from $1.46 per diluted common share in the same period last year. Net income for the quarter was $15.9 million, compared to $18.1 million for Q3 2022.

Financial Performance and Challenges

GSBC's net interest income for Q3 2023 decreased by approximately 11.6% to $46.7 million, compared to $52.9 million for the same period in 2022. The company attributed this decrease to competition for deposits and higher market interest rates, which resulted in increased funding costs. Total outstanding loans, excluding mortgage loans held for sale, increased by 1.3% to $4.56 billion.

Significant Expense and Liquidity

The company recorded expenses in Legal and Professional Fees totaling $904,000 related to training and implementation costs for its upcoming core systems conversion. In terms of liquidity, the company had secured borrowing line availability at the FHLBank and Federal Reserve Bank of $1.1 billion and $440 million, respectively.

Capital and Asset Quality

GSBC's capital position remained strong as of September 30, 2023, significantly exceeding the thresholds established by regulators. However, total stockholders equity decreased $1.4 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Non-performing assets and potential problem loans totaled $11.2 million at September 30, 2023, an increase of $5.9 million from $5.3 million at December 31, 2022.

CEO Commentary

Our third quarter performance was solid, but down a bit, as we continued to navigate through a challenging operating environment. Thanks to the hard work of the Great Southern team, we earned $1.33 per diluted common share ($15.9 million) for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $1.46 per diluted common share ($18.1 million) for the third quarter of 2022. Earnings performance ratios in the third quarter of 2023 were again good, with an annualized return on average assets of 1.11% and annualized return on average equity of 11.47%." - Great Southern President and CEO Joseph W. Turner

Despite the challenges, GSBC remains optimistic about its financial position and is confident in its ability to navigate the current market conditions.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.