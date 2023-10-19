Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings, Achieves Record Operational EBITDA

Company updates full-year 2023 outlook, showing strong revenue growth and subscriber momentum

Author's Avatar
41 minutes ago
Summary
  • Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) reported a net loss of $1.6 million for Q3 2023, compared to a net income of $2.1 million for Q3 2022.
  • The company's Operational EBITDA for Q3 was $121.3 million, a year-over-year increase of 12%.
  • Total revenue for Q3 2023 was $197.6 million, a 7% increase compared to the same period in 2022.
  • Total billable subscribers grew 13% year-over-year, driven by growth in commercial IoT.
Article's Main Image

On October 19, 2023, Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM, Financial), a leading provider of global voice and data satellite communications, released its financial results for the third quarter of 2023. The company reported a net loss of $1.6 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to a net income of $2.1 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, for the same period in 2022. The net loss was primarily due to costs incurred in connection with the successful refinancing of Iridium’s credit facility during the quarter.

Financial Performance and Highlights

Iridium's Operational EBITDA (OEBITDA) for the third quarter was $121.3 million, compared to $107.8 million for the prior-year period, representing a year-over-year increase of 12%. The company reported third-quarter total revenue of $197.6 million, which consisted of $152.0 million of service revenue and $45.6 million of revenue related to equipment sales and engineering and support projects. Total revenue increased 7% versus the comparable period of 2022, while service revenue grew 9% from the year-ago period.

Subscriber Growth and Revenue

The company ended the quarter with 2,236,000 total billable subscribers, which compares to 1,973,000 for the year-ago period and is up from 2,140,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Total billable subscribers grew 13% year-over-year, driven by growth in commercial IoT. Commercial service revenue was $125.5 million, up 12% from last year’s comparable period due to broad-based growth across all revenue lines.

Company Outlook and Dividends

Iridium updated its full-year 2023 outlook, projecting total service revenue growth of approximately 10% for full-year 2023. The company also expects full-year 2023 OEBITDA of between $460 million and $465 million. Iridium paid its third dividend of $0.13 per common share on September 29, 2023. Dividends through the third quarter of 2023 have resulted in a total of $48.8 million in payments to stockholders.

Refinancing and Share Repurchase

During the quarter, the company repurchased approximately 1.4 million shares of its common stock under its previously announced share repurchase program at a total purchase price of $73.8 million. In September, Iridium completed the refinance of its credit facility, extending its debt maturity to September 2030 and reducing the interest rate by 10 basis points, which will reduce interest costs by $1.5 million in the first year.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.