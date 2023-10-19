F N B Corp (FNB) Reports Strong Q3 2023 Earnings, Showcases Solid Loan and Deposit Growth

Net income rises to $143.3 million, marking an increase from both Q3 2022 and Q2 2023

Author's Avatar
16 minutes ago
Summary
  • F N B Corp (FNB) reported Q3 2023 net income of $143.3 million, up from $135.5 million in Q3 2022 and $140.4 million in Q2 2023.
  • Period-end loans and deposits showed linked-quarter growth of 2.5% and 2.3% respectively.
  • Net interest income increased by 9.9% to $326.6 million, primarily due to growth in earning assets and a higher interest rate environment.
  • The company's CET1 regulatory capital ratio stood at 10.2%, while tangible book value per common share was $9.02, up 12.5% year over year.
Article's Main Image

On October 19, 2023, F N B Corp (FNB, Financial) released its Q3 2023 earnings report, showcasing a strong financial performance. The company reported net income available to common stockholders of $143.3 million, or $0.40 per diluted common share. This represents an increase from $135.5 million, or $0.38 per diluted common share, in Q3 2022, and $140.4 million, or $0.39 per diluted common share, in Q2 2023.

Financial Highlights

F N B Corp (FNB, Financial) reported period-end total loans and leases growth of 11.7%, including the UB Bancorp (Union) acquisition that closed in Q4 2022. Commercial loans and leases increased by 10.8%, and consumer loans increased by 13.3%. The company's net interest income increased by 9.9% to $326.6 million, primarily due to the benefit of growth in earning assets, the impact from the higher interest rate environment, and deposit growth.

Commentary from the CEO

We are pleased with F.N.B. Corporation's third quarter financial results, reporting $0.40 of earnings per diluted common share and an 18.2% return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP). In addition, we continued to outperform the industry with our quarterly loan and deposit growth of 2.5% and 2.3%, respectively, while adhering to our conservative risk management standards,” said F.N.B. Corporation Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Vincent J. Delie, Jr.

Capital and Liquidity

F N B Corp (FNB, Financial) maintained strong capital ratios, with CET1 totaling 10.2%, and tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) finishing the quarter at 7.54%. The tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $9.02 at the end of September, marking an increase of $1.00, or 12.5%, year over year.

Outlook

Given the strength of its performance, F N B Corp (FNB, Financial) is well-prepared to meet the needs of its consumer and business clients with a broad array of products and services, a strong balance sheet, ample liquidity, and a commitment to achieving success for all stakeholders.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.