Unveiling Union Pacific (UNP)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

A deep dive into the intrinsic value of Union Pacific Corp (UNP) based on GuruFocus's proprietary GF Value

Author's Avatar
50 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Union Pacific Corp (UNP, Financial) experienced a daily gain of 3.81% and a 3-month gain of 0.95%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 10.96, the stock appears modestly undervalued. This article aims to delve into the intrinsic value of Union Pacific (UNP) to answer this question and provide a comprehensive valuation analysis.

Company Introduction

Based in Omaha, Nebraska, Union Pacific is the largest public railroad in North America. It operates on more than 30,000 miles of track in the western two-thirds of the U.S., generating a revenue of $25 billion in 2022 by hauling a variety of goods. The company's stock price is currently $213.77, while the GF Value, an estimation of the fair value, stands at $273.14. This discrepancy suggests that Union Pacific's stock may be modestly undervalued.

1715012683654295552.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that determines the intrinsic value of a stock. It takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides a visual representation of the stock's fair trading value.

According to the GF Value, Union Pacific's stock is modestly undervalued. This is based on historical multiples, an internal adjustment based on the company's past business growth, and analyst estimates of future business performance. The stock's current price of $213.77 per share suggests that it is trading below its estimated fair value. As a result, the long-term return of Union Pacific's stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

1715012654642294784.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Union Pacific has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.02, ranking worse than 97.14% of 944 companies in the Transportation industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Union Pacific's financial strength as 4 out of 10, suggesting a poor balance sheet.

1715012717049344000.png

Profitability and Growth

Union Pacific has been profitable 10 years over the past decade. With a revenue of $24.80 billion and an EPS of $10.96 in the past twelve months, the company's operating margin is 38.53%, ranking better than 93.29% of 954 companies in the Transportation industry. Union Pacific's profitability is ranked 9 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Union Pacific's average annual revenue growth is 9%, ranking better than 59.28% of 916 companies in the Transportation industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 9%, which ranks better than 51.46% of 822 companies in the Transportation industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Union Pacific's return on invested capital (ROIC) is 11.38, while its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is 9.67. This suggests that the company generates a higher return on its invested capital than the cost of that capital.

1715012735613333504.png

Conclusion

In summary, Union Pacific's stock appears to be modestly undervalued. While the company's financial condition is poor, its profitability is strong, and its growth ranks better than 51.46% of 822 companies in the Transportation industry. For more information about Union Pacific's stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.