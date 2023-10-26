Unveiling Genuine Parts Co (GPC)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

An in-depth analysis of Genuine Parts Co's intrinsic value using the proprietary GF Value metric

Author's Avatar
50 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Despite a daily loss of 6.76% and a 3-month loss of 10.52%, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of Genuine Parts Co (GPC, Financial) stands at 8.55. This raises the question: is the stock modestly undervalued? To answer this, we delve into an analysis of the company's valuation. We invite you to follow our analysis for a deeper understanding of this matter.

Company Snapshot

Genuine Parts Co, with its market cap of $19.50 billion, is a leading player in the automotive parts and industrial components sector. Generating nearly two-thirds of its net sales from automotive parts, the company operates around 9,800 stores worldwide, most of which are independently owned. Its industrial unit, primarily operating under the Motion Industries banner in the United States, supplies a range of components to maintenance, repair, and original equipment manufacturer clients.

When comparing the current stock price of $138.68 to the GF Value of $169.3, it appears that Genuine Parts Co is modestly undervalued. This comparison sets the stage for a deeper exploration of the company's value.

1715012687299145728.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is an exclusive GuruFocus measure that estimates the intrinsic value of a stock. It considers historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the fair trading value of the stock.

According to our calculations, Genuine Parts Co appears to be modestly undervalued. The stock's future return is likely to be higher than its business growth due to its current undervaluation.

1715012656466817024.png

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength Analysis

Investing in companies with poor financial strength carries a higher risk of permanent capital loss. Thus, it's crucial to carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy its stock. Genuine Parts Co has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.12, which is worse than 78.42% of 1103 companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. However, GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Genuine Parts Co at 6 out of 10, indicating fair financial strength.

1715012715916881920.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent long-term profitability, is typically less risky. Genuine Parts Co has been profitable 9 out of the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $22.90 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $8.55. Its operating margin is 7.17%, which ranks better than 68.28% of 1113 companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. Overall, the profitability of Genuine Parts Co is ranked 7 out of 10, indicating fair profitability.

Growth is one of the most important factors in a company's valuation. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Genuine Parts Co is 9.1%, which ranks better than 66.35% of 1049 companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 19.3%, which ranks better than 70.95% of 895 companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is another way to evaluate its profitability. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Genuine Parts Co's ROIC was 11.92, while its WACC came in at 8.38.

1715012734761889792.png

Conclusion

Overall, the stock of Genuine Parts Co (GPC, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 70.95% of 895 companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. To learn more about Genuine Parts Co stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.