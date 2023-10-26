Decoding Ownership and Performance: Lamb Weston Holdings Inc(LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW, Financial) is the world's second-largest producer of branded and private-label frozen potato products. The company became independent in 2016 when it was spun off from Conagra. As of the latest data, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) has an outstanding share count of 144.93 million. Institutional ownership stands at 74.70 million shares, which is 51.24% of the total shares, while insiders hold 0.97 million shares, accounting for 0.67% of the total shares.

Over the past week, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc experienced a decline of about 3.03% in its stock value. As of Oct 19, 2023, the stock rose by 0.13%, contrasting with its three-month return of -22.68%. The company's market cap dropped to $14.12 billion in the most recent quarter from $16.20 billion in the preceding one.

Institutional Ownership and Key Players

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc's institutional ownership history reveals the levels of trust that major players have in the company's future. As of 2023-09-30, institutional ownership level is 51.24%, down from 52.13% as of 2023-06-30 and 81.82% from a year ago.

Among the most significant stakeholders, the top fund managers owning Lamb Weston Holdings Inc's stock are Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC (Trades, Portfolio), Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio), and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio), with 0.02%, 0.01%, and 0.01% of shares outstanding respectively.

Delving into Earnings: Past and Future

Over the past three years, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc's EBITDA growth averaged 14.8% per year, better than 64.02% of 1526 companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. The estimated earnings growth for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc is 23.83% per year, lower than the earnings growth of 40.8% during the past three years.

Insider Ownership and Activities

Insider ownership offers insights into the convictions of the company's board directors and C-level employees. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc's insider ownership is approximately 0.67% as of 2023-08-31, compared to 0.71% from a year ago.

In the ever-evolving realm of stocks, understanding the nuances of ownership and earnings is critical. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc's recent dip is a case study in how major players react to market shifts, and their movements offer crucial insights for potential investors. As always, a holistic view, combining both past performance and future projections, remains key to sound investment decisions.

Screen for stocks with high Insider Cluster Buys using the following page: https://www.gurufocus.com/insider/cluster.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.