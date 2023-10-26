Decoding Ownership and Performance: WEX Inc(WEX)

WEX Inc (WEX, Financial) is a leading provider of corporate payment solutions, operating three business segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel & Corporate Solutions, and Health & Employee Benefit Solutions. As of the latest available data, WEX Inc has an outstanding share count of 42.95 million. Institutional ownership stands at 32.76 million shares, constituting 76.26% of the total shares. Meanwhile, insiders hold 0.58 million shares, accounting for 1.34% of the total share count.

Over the past week, WEX Inc (WEX, Financial) experienced a decline of about 2.23% in its stock value. As of Oct 19, 2023, the stock fell by 0.07%, contrasting with its three-month return of -1.71%. The company's market cap dropped to $7.81 billion in the most recent quarter from $7.87 billion in the preceding one. This volatility has sparked keen interest in the company's ownership trends.

Institutional Ownership and Key Players

WEX Inc's institutional ownership history reveals the levels of trust and confidence that major players have in the company's future. As of 2023-09-30, WEX Inc's institutional ownership level is 76.26%, down from institutional ownership of 76.41% as of 2023-06-30 and down from institutional ownership of 78.73% from a year ago.

Among the most significant stakeholders, the top fund managers owning chunks of WEX Inc's stock are Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio), HOTCHKIS & WILEY (Trades, Portfolio), and Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), with 0.65%, 0.23%, and 0.03% of shares outstanding respectively.

Delving into Earnings: Past and Future

Over the past three years, WEX Inc's Ebitda growth averaged 2.9% per year, which is worse than 61.33% of 1991 companies in the Software industry. The estimated earnings growth for WEX Inc is 0% per year, lower than the earnings growth of 25.8% during the past three years.

Insider Ownership and Activities

Insider ownership offers insights into the convictions of the company's board directors and C-level employees. WEX Inc's insider ownership is approximately 1.34% as of 2023-08-31, compared to insider ownership of 1.25% from a year ago, reflecting the increased faith of those intimately familiar with the company's operations.

Next steps

In the ever-evolving realm of stocks, understanding the nuances of ownership and earnings is critical. WEX Inc's recent dip is a case study in how major players react to market shifts, and their movements offer crucial insights for potential investors. As always, a holistic view, combining both past performance and future projections, remains key to sound investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.