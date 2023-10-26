Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT, Financial), a leading oilfield services company, has seen a significant uptick in its stock performance recently. The company's stock price currently stands at $20.51, with a market cap of $3.49 billion. Over the past week, the stock has gained 12.15%, and over the past three months, it has surged by an impressive 29.97%. According to the GF Value, which calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates, the stock is currently modestly undervalued at $23.65. This is a significant improvement from three months ago when it was significantly undervalued.

Company Overview: Liberty Energy Inc

Liberty Energy Inc operates in major basins throughout North America, providing hydraulic fracturing services, primarily pressure pumping. The company's 2020 acquisition of Schlumberger's OneStim business segment has positioned Liberty as one of the largest pressure pumpers in North America. This acquisition also added wireline operations, two Permian frac sand mines, and an expanded technological portfolio to Liberty's business model.

Profitability Analysis

Liberty Energy Inc's profitability is moderate, with a Profitability Rank of 5/10. The company's Operating Margin stands at 16.59%, better than 63.18% of companies in the industry. The company's ROE, ROA, and ROIC are all relatively high compared to other companies in the industry, with ROE at 41.06%, ROA at 23.44%, and ROIC at 35.80%. Over the past 10 years, the company has been profitable for 3 years.

Growth Prospects

Liberty Energy Inc's growth is moderate, with a Growth Rank of 3/10. The company's 3-year and 5-year revenue growth rates per share are 5.00% and -3.40% respectively. The company's future revenue growth rate estimate is 3.49%. The company's 3-year EPS without NRI growth rate is 58.50%, while its future EPS without NRI growth rate estimate is -14.24%.

Major Stock Holders

The top three holders of Liberty Energy Inc's stock are Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio), HOTCHKIS & WILEY, and First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio). Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) holds 1,625,100 shares, representing 0.95% of the company. HOTCHKIS & WILEY holds 519,070 shares, representing 0.3% of the company. First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) holds 208,411 shares, representing 0.12% of the company.

Competitive Landscape

Liberty Energy Inc's main competitors are NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc (NEX, Financial) with a market cap of $2.42 billion, Weatherford International PLC (WFRD, Financial) with a market cap of $6.77 billion, and TechnipFMC PLC (FTI, Financial) with a market cap of $9.02 billion.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Liberty Energy Inc's stock has seen a significant surge over the past three months. The company's profitability and growth are moderate, and it is currently modestly undervalued according to the GF Value. The company's position in the market is strong, with high ROE, ROA, and ROIC compared to other companies in the industry. However, the company faces stiff competition from NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, Weatherford International PLC, and TechnipFMC PLC. Despite this, the company's future growth prospects look promising, making it a potential investment opportunity for value investors.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.