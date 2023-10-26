Released on October 19, 2023, P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc (PTSI, Financial) announced its third-quarter earnings for the period ending September 30, 2023. The company reported a consolidated net income of $6.1 million, or diluted and basic earnings per share of $0.28, a significant decrease from the $24.6 million net income, or $1.09 diluted earnings per share reported in the same quarter last year.

Performance and Challenges

PTSI's consolidated operating revenues decreased by 20.2% to $201.5 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $252.6 million for the same period in 2022. Joe Vitiritto, President of the Company, attributed this decrease to challenging market conditions and unfavorable comparisons to the same quarter last year, which was one of the best in the company's history.

The third quarter presented very challenging comparisons to the same quarter last year. The third quarter of 2022 was one of the best in our company’s history while the third quarter this year was faced with an unprecedented unfavorable truckload market.

Financial Highlights

Despite these challenges, PTSI managed to generate $93.9 million in operating cash flow during the first nine months of 2023. As of September 30, 2023, the company had an aggregate of $203.5 million of cash, marketable equity securities, and available liquidity under its line of credit. The company's outstanding debt decreased by $36.7 million to $227.6 million as of September 30, 2023, from December 31, 2022.

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Summary

PTSI's operating income for the third quarter of 2023 was $8.8 million, a significant decrease from $35.5 million in the same period last year. The company's total operating expenses and costs for the quarter were $192.7 million, compared to $217.1 million in Q3 2022.

As of September 30, 2023, PTSI's total assets were $731.7 million, slightly lower than $749.2 million as of December 31, 2022. The company's total liabilities were $415.4 million, a decrease from $448.9 million at the end of 2022. The total stockholders' equity increased to $316.3 million from $300.2 million at the end of 2022.

Looking Ahead

Despite the challenging market conditions, PTSI remains focused on investing in areas of the business that will help it grow, increase efficiencies, and deliver value to its customers, shareholders, and employees. The company is optimistic about its positioning for when truckload market conditions improve.