Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings of $80 Million, Down from Previous Quarters

Net income available to common equity decreases to $80 million, or $0.53 per common share, driven by balance sheet growth and strategic initiatives

Author's Avatar
42 minutes ago
Summary
  • Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) reported Q3 2023 net income available to common equity of $80 million, or $0.53 per common share, down from $84 million, or $0.56 per common share, in Q2 2023 and $93 million, or $0.62 per common share, in Q3 2022.
  • Q3 2023 total loans increased by 2% from the previous quarter and 10% from the same period last year, reaching $29.9 billion.
  • Q3 2023 average deposits increased by 2% from the previous quarter and 11% from the same period last year, reaching $32.0 billion.
  • Net interest margin decreased by 9 basis points to 2.71% in Q3 2023.
Article's Main Image

On October 19, 2023, Associated Banc-Corp (ASB, Financial) reported its third-quarter earnings for 2023. The company's net income available to common equity ("earnings") was $80 million, or $0.53 per common share. This is a decrease from earnings of $84 million, or $0.56 per common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, and earnings of $93 million, or $0.62 per common share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Performance and Challenges

Despite the decrease in earnings, ASB saw steady improvements in customer acquisition, retention, and satisfaction scores during the quarter. This enabled the company to grow core customer deposits by over $500 million and decrease its reliance on non-customer funding sources. However, the banking environment continues to evolve, posing challenges for the company.

Financial Achievements

ASB's strategic initiatives have enabled it to deliver another quarter of balanced, high-quality loan growth. Total period end commercial loans increased $68 million to $18.5 billion, and total period end consumer loans increased $276 million to $11.7 billion. Total period end deposits also increased $109 million to $32.1 billion.

Income Statement Highlights

ASB's net interest income for Q3 2023 was $254 million, a decrease of $4 million, or 1%, from the prior quarter and a decrease of $10 million, or 4%, from the same period last year. The net interest margin decreased to 2.71%, reflecting a 9 basis point decrease from the prior quarter and a 42 basis point decrease from the same period last year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Statement Highlights

ASB's total assets as of September 30, 2023, were $41.6 billion, an increase from $41.2 billion as of June 30, 2023. The company's capital position remains strong, with a CET1 capital ratio of 9.55% at September 30, 2023.

Looking Forward

While ASB feels well-positioned today, it recognizes that the banking environment continues to evolve. The company looks forward to sharing more details about the second phase of its strategic plan later this quarter.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.