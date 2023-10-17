Insider Sell: CFO Ronald Kisling Sells 7,427 Shares of Fastly Inc

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On October 17, 2023, Ronald Kisling, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Fastly Inc (FSLY, Financial), sold 7,427 shares of the company. This move is part of a broader trend of insider selling at Fastly Inc, which we will explore in this article.

Ronald Kisling is a seasoned financial executive with a wealth of experience in the tech industry. As the CFO of Fastly Inc, he plays a crucial role in the company's financial strategy and operations. His insider trades, therefore, provide valuable insights into the company's financial health and future prospects.

Fastly Inc is a leading provider of edge cloud services. The company's platform enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet. It's a trusted partner to many of the world's most prominent companies, including The New York Times, Shopify, and Pinterest, among others.

Over the past year, Ronald Kisling has sold a total of 116,130 shares and has not purchased any shares. This trend is consistent with the overall insider transaction history of Fastly Inc, which shows zero insider buys and 74 insider sells over the past year.

1715216510118588416.png

The insider's recent sell occurred when Fastly Inc's shares were trading at $15.15, giving the company a market cap of $1.913 billion. This price represents a significant discount to the company's GuruFocus Value of $28.41, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.53. This suggests that the stock may be a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before investing.

1715216529185894400.png

The GF Value is a proprietary estimate of intrinsic value developed by GuruFocus. It's calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. In the case of Fastly Inc, the GF Value suggests that the stock may be overvalued, which could explain the insider's decision to sell.

In conclusion, the recent insider sell by Ronald Kisling, along with the broader trend of insider selling at Fastly Inc, may signal caution to potential investors. While the company's stock appears to be a possible value trap based on its GF Value, investors should conduct their own due diligence and consider other factors such as the company's financial health, growth prospects, and market conditions before making an investment decision.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.