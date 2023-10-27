ASML Still Poised for Long-Term Growth

A review of the company's 3rd-quarter earnings

Author's Avatar
38 minutes ago
Summary
  • Challenges persist amid declining orders.
  • The company is balancing fiscal discipline with innovation.
  • A look at Chinese market dynamics and regulatory impacts.
  • Current price levels may serve as a good entry point for long-term investors.
Article's Main Image

ASML Holding NV (XAMS:ASML, Financial), a Netherlands-based supplier of advanced photolithography systems for the semiconductor sector, unveiled its third-quarter financial outcomes on Friday. Though the revenue narrowly missed projections, the bottom line surpassed analysts' forecasts. The company's CEO, Peter Wennink, projects a 30% growth in revenue for 2023.

The financial report elicited a negative response from investors and, as a result, the stock declined.

1715451728410767360.png

Yearly revenue growth and analysis

In the face of unfavorable macroeconomic trends, ASML succeeded in raising its revenue by 15%, reaching 6.67 billion euros ($7.06 billion). Nonetheless, this is slightly below the anticipated 6.74 billion euros analysts were anticipating. During the subsequent teleconference, the company's leadership attributed this minor shortfall to the prevailing market low in the ongoing cycle, which is predicted to extend into 2024.

This perspective was further validated by the company's third-quarter order bookings, which totaled 2.6 billion euros. This figure marks a 71% reduction from the same timeframe the previous year, where the value was 8.9 billion euros. Presently, clients have fulfilled their capacity requirements.

For the third quarter, ASML posted a net profit of 4.81 euros per share, denoting a 12% year-over-year increase and surpassing the consensus estimate by 4%. The net income for the quarter constituted 28.4% of the total revenue, markedly surpassing the five-year average of 26%.

From a long-term investment standpoint, ASML's ability to sustain robust profits amid market adversity reaffirms its dominance and significant competitive advantage.

Balancing fiscal discipline with innovation

Concluding the quarter, ASML's financial reserves stood at approximately 5 billion euros, inclusive of liquid assets. This robust financial stance stems from strict cost oversight, particularly given the volatile and challenging macroeconomic landscape.

During the earnings call, Chief Financial Officer Roger Dassen emphasized the company's pronounced focus on cash flow and expenditure prudence. He highlighted management's hesitance in onboarding new employees and a general intent to stabilize costs. Notwithstanding, Dassen pointed out that skimping on innovation would be counterproductive. Reflecting on the figures for the third quarter, research and development expenditures over the past year surged by 21%, amounting to 991 million euros.

ASML's ability to augment earnings while concurrently amplifying its investment in innovation fortifies the confidence in its prosperous trajectory, especially when market circumstances become more propitious.

Chinese market dynamics and regulatory impacts

An examination of third-quarter data reveals that 46% of the revenue was sourced from the Chinese market, indicative of its colossal demand. This figure nearly doubles the preceding quarter's 24% sales contribution from China.

During the teleconference, this stark increase precipitated numerous queries. Enhanced regulatory curbs on chip and semiconductor technology exports to China significantly influenced these discussions, given its consequential effect on ASML's commercial operations.

Projected upward trajectory post-2024

The current financial statement indicates a drop in order bookings to 2.6 billion euros. Given this, and with customers not yet primed for additional investments, the revenue forecast for 2024 aligns with 2023 figures, a suggestion Wennink considers conservative.

During the teleconference, Wennink extensively discussed his optimism for 2025, citing three primary reasons for anticipated significant growth.

First, ASML operates in a sector with inherent growth momentum that is currently experiencing temporary setbacks. Historical data suggests that following such downturns, the recovery is often robust.

Second, clientele feedback indicates an expected surge in chip and semiconductor sales for 2024, with plans to augment production capacities in 2025.

Finally, the blueprint to establish new expansive manufacturing facilities across the U.S., Europe and Asia will inherently escalate demand for ASML's specialized systems.

In consideration of the company's order backlog, 35 billion euros was the recorded figure at the quarter's conclusion. Consequently, ASML's operational bandwidth is not boundless, a fact clients recognize. Wennink anticipates this realization to favorably influence order bookings in 2024, culminating in enhanced revenue for 2025.

Current price levels may serve as a good entry point for long-term investors

ASML's share price has declined nearly 24% since its peak in July. When considering different valuation metrics, the stocks seems to be priced fairly at current levels, perhaps slightly undervalued. For instance, the GF Value Line suggests ASML is around 30% undervalued at current prices.1715347647847526400.png

The discounted cash flow calculator also suggests ASML is fairly priced at current levels with a free cash flow growth rate of 22.8% annually to be achievable.

1715347652800999424.png

However, a price-earnings ratio of nearly 30, a FCF yield of 2.57% and an earnings yield of 3.89% (compared to a 10-year Treasury rate of 4.98%), ASML may look pricey.

That said, ASML is a truly unique company with a strong moat and robust tailwinds for the next decade, so it may be worth remembering Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio)'s quote: "A great business at a fair price is superior to a fair business at a great price." Hence, current price levels may serve as a good entry point for long-term investors.

Also check out:

Disclosures

I am/we currently own positions in the stocks mentioned, and have NO plans to sell some or all of the positions in the stocks mentioned over the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
5 / 5 (2 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.