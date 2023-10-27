Value-focused investors are always on the hunt for stocks that are priced below their intrinsic value. One such stock that merits attention is General Motors Co (GM, Financial). The stock, which is currently priced at 29.97, recorded a gain of 2.18% in a day and a 3-month decrease of 23.35%. The stock's fair valuation is $53.62, as indicated by its GF Value.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value represents the current intrinsic value of a stock derived from our exclusive method. The GF Value Line on our summary page gives an overview of the fair value that the stock should be traded at. It is calculated based on three factors: historical multiples (PE Ratio, PS Ratio, PB Ratio and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow) that the stock has traded at, GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of the business performance.

We believe the GF Value Line is the fair value that the stock should be traded at. The stock price will most likely fluctuate around the GF Value Line. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Identifying Potential Risks

However, investors need to consider a more in-depth analysis before making an investment decision. Despite its seemingly attractive valuation, certain risk factors associated with General Motors Co should not be ignored. These risks are primarily reflected through its low Altman Z-score of 1.23. These indicators suggest that General Motors Co, despite its apparent undervaluation, might be a potential value trap. This complexity underlines the importance of thorough due diligence in investment decision-making.

Understanding Altman Z-Score

Before delving into the details, let's understand what the Altman Z-score entails. Invented by New York University Professor Edward I. Altman in 1968, the Z-Score is a financial model that predicts the probability of a company entering bankruptcy within a two-year time frame. The Altman Z-Score combines five different financial ratios, each weighted to create a final score. A score below 1.8 suggests a high likelihood of financial distress, while a score above 3 indicates a low risk.

General Motors Co's Profile

General Motors Co. emerged from the bankruptcy of General Motors Corp. (old GM) in July 2009. GM has eight brands and operates under four segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial. The United States now has four brands instead of eight under old GM. The company regained its U.S. market share leader crown in 2022, after losing it to Toyota due to the chip shortage in 2021, with share up 170 basis points to 16.4%, a full percentage point ahead of Toyota. GM's Cruise autonomous vehicle arm is providing driverless geofenced AV robotaxi services in San Francisco and other cities and has an exclusive deal with Dubai to do the same. GM owns over 80% of Cruise. GM Financial became the company's captive finance arm in October 2010 via the purchase of AmeriCredit.

Unpacking General Motors Co's Low Altman Z-Score

A dissection of General Motors Co's Altman Z-score reveals General Motors Co's financial health may be weak, suggesting possible financial distress. The EBIT to Total Assets ratio serves as a crucial barometer of a company's operational effectiveness, correlating earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to total assets. An analysis of General Motors Co's EBIT to Total Assets ratio from historical data (2021: 0.07; 2022: 0.04; 2023: 0.05) indicates a recent dip following an initial rise. This reduction suggests that General Motors Co might not be utilizing its assets to their full potential to generate operational profits, which could be negatively affecting the company's overall Z-score.

When it comes to operational efficiency, a vital indicator for General Motors Co is its asset turnover. The data: 2021: 0.59; 2022: 0.54; 2023: 0.64 from the past three years suggests a recent decline following an initial increase in this ratio. The asset turnover ratio reflects how effectively a company is using its assets to generate sales. Therefore, a drop in this ratio can signify reduced operational efficiency, potentially due to underutilization of assets or decreased market demand for the company's products or services. This shift in General Motors Co's asset turnover underlines the need for the company to reassess its operational strategies to optimize asset usage and boost sales.

Conclusion

Despite the seemingly attractive valuation of General Motors Co's stock, the company's low Altman Z-score and other financial indicators suggest it could be a potential value trap. Investors should exercise caution and conduct thorough due diligence before making an investment decision.

