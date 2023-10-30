Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund's Dividend Analysis

Investigating the Sustainability of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund's Dividend

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.06 per share, payable on 2023-10-31, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-10-23. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Do?

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current dividend income. The company also focuses on long-term growth of capital as a secondary investment objective.

A Glimpse at Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund's Dividend History

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2007. Dividends are currently distributed on a monthly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 9.53% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 9.53%. This suggests an expectation of same dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Based on Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund stock as of today is approximately 9.53%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-04-30, Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund's dividend payout ratio is 1.73. This may suggest that the company's dividend may not be sustainable.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund's profitability rank offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund's profitability 2 out of 10 as of 2023-04-30, suggesting the dividend may not be sustainable. The company has reported net profit in 4 years out of past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund's growth rank of 2 out of 10 suggests that the company has poor growth prospects and thus, the dividend may not be sustainable.

Next Steps

Given the above analysis, investors need to consider the sustainability of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund's dividends. While the company has a consistent dividend payment history, its high payout ratio and low profitability and growth ranks suggest potential challenges in maintaining its dividend payments. Therefore, investors should monitor these metrics closely in their decision-making process. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

