Community Health Systems Inc (CYH) Announces Q3 2023 Results

Net Operating Revenues Reach $3.086 Billion Despite Net Loss

Author's Avatar
2 days ago
Summary
  • Community Health Systems Inc (CYH) reports Q3 2023 net operating revenues of $3.086 billion.
  • The company experienced a net loss of $91 million, a decrease from the same period in 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was reported at $360 million, with net cash provided by operating activities at $29 million.
  • Admissions increased by 3.7 percent on a same-store basis.
Article's Main Image

Community Health Systems Inc (CYH, Financial) announced its financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, on October 25, 2023. The company reported net operating revenues of $3.086 billion, a 2.0 percent increase compared to $3.025 billion for the same period in 2022. However, the net loss attributable to Community Health Systems Inc stockholders was $91 million, or $0.69 per share (diluted), compared to a net loss of $42 million, or $0.32 per share (diluted), for the same period in 2022.

Financial Performance and Challenges

Despite the net loss, the company saw an increase in admissions on a same-store basis by 3.7 percent and adjusted admissions by 4.2 percent, compared to the same period in 2022. Adjusted EBITDA was reported at $360 million. However, net cash provided by operating activities was $29 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $137 million for the same period in 2022.

CEO Commentary

Tim L. Hingtgen, chief executive officer of Community Health Systems, Inc., commented on the results, stating,

Strong volume growth in admissions, adjusted admissions, ER visits and clinic appointments during the quarter reflect successful execution of many of our key strategies, including investments in service lines, physician recruitment, capacity optimization programs, and the maturity of our transfer center services. Our local management teams are focused on ensuring access to health services for their communities and our healthcare workers continue to deliver high-quality care for their patients.”

Financial Tables and Analysis

The financial tables provided in the earnings report show a detailed breakdown of the company's performance. The net operating revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, totaled $9.308 billion, a 2.6 percent increase compared to $9.069 billion for the same period in 2022. However, the net loss attributable to Community Health Systems, Inc. stockholders was $180 million, or $1.38 per share (diluted), for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $369 million, or $2.86 per share (diluted), for the same period in 2022.

Other Pertinent Details

During 2023, the company completed the divestiture of three hospitals and the sale of a majority interest in another hospital. The financial and statistical data for 2023 and 2022 presented in this press release includes the operating results of divested or closed businesses for the periods prior to the consummation of the respective divestiture or closure.

About Community Health Systems Inc (CYH, Financial)

Community Health Systems, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest healthcare companies. The Company’s affiliates are leading providers of healthcare services, developing and operating healthcare delivery systems in 43 distinct markets across 15 states. As of October 25, 2023, the Company’s subsidiaries own or lease 76 affiliated hospitals with over 12,000 beds and operate more than 1,000 sites of care, including physician practices, urgent care centers, freestanding emergency departments, occupational medicine clinics, imaging centers, cancer centers and ambulatory surgery centers.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Community Health Systems Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.