Netstreit Corp (NTST) Reports Q3 2023 Financial Results

On October 25, 2023, Netstreit Corp (NTST, Financial) announced its financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company reported a net income of $0.06 per diluted share and Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) of $0.31 per diluted share. The company also completed $117.5 million of investment activity at a 7.0% blended cash yield.

Financial Highlights

Netstreit Corp (NTST, Financial) reported a 100% increase in net income per diluted share from $0.03 in Q3 2022 to $0.06 in Q3 2023. The company's Funds from Operations per diluted share and Core Funds from Operations per diluted share both increased by 11% from $0.28 in Q3 2022 to $0.31 in Q3 2023. The Adjusted Funds from Operations per diluted share increased by 3% from $0.30 in Q3 2022 to $0.31 in Q3 2023.

Investment Activity

The company reported net investment activity of $103.9 million in Q3 2023. The cash yield from investment activity was 7.0%, and 75.1% of ABR was derived from Investment Grade Tenants. The company also reported that it had 32 ongoing development projects with an estimated development cost of $68.3 million as of September 30, 2023.

Portfolio Update

As of September 30, 2023, the company's real estate portfolio consisted of 547 investments with an ABR of $124.3 million. The portfolio had 100% occupancy and a weighted average lease term of 9.3 years.

Capital Markets and Balance Sheet

The company reported a net debt adjusted for outstanding forward equity of 4.2x Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre. The company had a total liquidity of $464.6 million, which included unused unsecured revolver capacity of $358 million, cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $7.9 million, and the value of outstanding forward equity of $98.7 million.

Dividend

The company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.205 per share for the fourth quarter of 2023. The annualized dividend of $0.82 per share of common stock represents an increase of $0.02 per share over the prior year annualized dividend.

2023 Guidance

Netstreit Corp (NTST, Financial) is increasing its full year 2023 AFFO per share guidance range to $1.21 to $1.23 from $1.20 to $1.23. The company now expects 2023 net investment activity to be around $450.0 million.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Netstreit Corp for further details.