Spok Holdings Inc (SPOK) Reports Improved Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA in Q3 2023

Company Increases Full Year 2023 Financial Guidance

Author's Avatar
2 days ago
Summary
  • Spok Holdings Inc (SPOK) reported a net income of $4.5 million in Q3 2023, up from $2.9 million in the same period last year.
  • The company's adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2023 stood at $8.4 million, compared to $6.7 million in Q3 2022.
  • Software operations bookings for Q3 2023 totaled $6.3 million, a slight increase from $6.2 million in Q3 2022.
  • Spok Holdings Inc (SPOK) increased its full year 2023 financial guidance following strong Q3 performance.
Article's Main Image

Spok Holdings Inc (SPOK, Financial), a global leader in healthcare communications, released its earnings report for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, on October 25, 2023. The company reported a significant improvement in net income and adjusted EBITDA, prompting an increase in its full year 2023 financial guidance.

Financial Performance

Spok Holdings Inc (SPOK, Financial) generated a net income of $4.5 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, in the third quarter, compared to a net income of $2.9 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, in the prior year period. The company also generated $8.4 million of adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter, compared to $6.7 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Software operations bookings for the third quarter totaled $6.3 million, compared to $6.2 million in the third quarter of 2022. Through the first nine months of 2023, software operations bookings are up more than 38% from the same period in 2022.

Company Commentary

CEO Vincent D. Kelly commented on the company's performance, stating:

I am very proud of the strong performance our team was able to deliver in the third quarter, as we continue to execute ahead of plan in growing revenue and generating cash flow, while returning capital to stockholders."

Kelly also expressed optimism about the company's future, stating:

We look forward to a successful conclusion to the year and believe our extensive experience operating our established communication solutions will create significant value for stockholders."

Financial Outlook

Based on the company's performance in the third quarter, Spok Holdings Inc (SPOK, Financial) has increased its full year 2023 guidance estimates for revenue and adjusted EBITDA generation. The company believes it is on track to grow consolidated revenue for 2023, on a year-over-year basis, for the first time in the Company's history.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Spok Holdings Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.