First Bancorp (FBNC) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings

Net Income of $29.9 Million and Diluted EPS of $0.73

Author's Avatar
2 days ago
Summary
  • First Bancorp (FBNC) reported net income of $29.9 million for Q3 2023, up from $29.4 million in Q2 2023.
  • The company's total loans reached $8.0 billion, with a quarterly growth of $129.4 million.
  • First Bancorp's total deposits amounted to $10.2 billion, a year-over-year increase of 10.9%.
  • The company remains well-capitalized with a total risk-based capital ratio of 15.26% as of September 30, 2023.
Article's Main Image

First Bancorp (FBNC, Financial), the parent company of First Bank, announced its third-quarter results on October 25, 2023. The company reported a net income of $29.9 million, or $0.73 per diluted common share, for the three months ended September 30, 2023. This is an increase from $29.4 million, or $0.71 per diluted common share, for the three months ended June 30, 2023. However, it is a decrease from $37.9 million, or $1.06 per diluted common share, recorded in the third quarter of 2022.

Financial Performance

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, First Bancorp recorded net income of $74.5 million, or $1.81 per diluted common share, compared to $108.5 million, or $3.04 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2022. The financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, include merger expenses totaling $13.5 million and an initial loan loss provision of $12.2 million for acquired loans.

Acquisition Impact

On January 1, 2023, First Bancorp completed its acquisition of GrandSouth Bancorporation. This acquisition contributed $1.02 billion in loans and $1.05 billion in deposits, impacting the financial comparisons for the periods presented.

Q3 2023 Highlights

Loans totaled $8.0 billion at the end of Q3 2023, with a quarterly growth of $129.4 million, an annualized growth rate of 6.5%. Total market deposits (exclusive of brokered deposits) grew $66.7 million for the quarter, an annualized growth rate of 2.6%. Noninterest-bearing demand accounts remained strong at 34% of total deposits at quarter end. The total loan yield increased to 5.32%, up 83 basis points from the third quarter of 2022.

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2023 was $84.7 million compared to $85.3 million recorded in the third quarter of 2022, a nominal decrease of 0.7%. The Company’s tax-equivalent net interest margin (NIM) declined year-over-year with the third quarter of 2023 reporting a tax-equivalent NIM of 2.97% compared to 3.40% for the third quarter of 2022.

Asset Quality and Capital Strength

Asset quality remained strong with annualized net loan charge-offs of 0.11% for the third quarter of 2023. Total nonperforming assets (NPAs) amounted to $38.8 million at September 30, 2023, or 0.32% of total assets, down from 0.39% for the comparable period of 2022. The company remains well-capitalized with a total common equity tier 1 ratio of 12.93% (estimated) and a total risk-based capital ratio of 15.26% (estimated) as of September 30, 2023.

Outlook

Richard H. Moore, CEO and Chairman of the Company, expressed confidence in the company's ability to stay well-positioned for the remainder of the year and into next year, citing the company's stable deposit base, low loan-to-deposit ratio, strong credit quality, and minimal large office building credit exposure.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from First Bancorp for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.