Alerus Financial Corp (ALRS) Reports Q3 2023 Net Income of $9.2 Million

Company's Earnings Release Highlights Key Financial Performance and Strategic Initiatives

Author's Avatar
2 days ago
Summary
  • Alerus Financial Corp (ALRS) reported a net income of $9.2 million for Q3 2023, slightly up from Q2 2023's $9.1 million.
  • The company's net interest income for Q3 2023 was $20.4 million, a decrease from Q2 2023's $22.2 million.
  • Noninterest income for Q3 2023 increased by 10.2% from Q2 2023, reaching $28.4 million.
  • Total assets increased by 2.4% from December 31, 2022, reaching $3.9 billion as of September 30, 2023.
Article's Main Image

On October 25, 2023, Alerus Financial Corp (ALRS, Financial) announced its third-quarter earnings for 2023. The company reported a net income of $9.2 million, or $0.45 per diluted common share, a slight increase from the second quarter's net income of $9.1 million, or $0.45 per diluted common share. However, this represents a decrease from the third quarter of 2022, where the company reported a net income of $9.6 million, or $0.47 per diluted common share.

Company Performance and Strategic Initiatives

President and CEO Katie Lorenson commented on the company's performance, stating,

Alerus’ fundamental execution of key strategic initiatives continued during the third quarter with strong deposit retention and acquisition while maintaining noninterest-bearing deposits at 25% and a loan to deposit ratio of 90% without the utilization of brokered deposits."
Lorenson also highlighted the company's focus on building a valuable commercial wealth bank and its strategic exit from the ESOP trustee business to invest in key service lines.

Financial Highlights

The company's net interest income for the third quarter of 2023 was $20.4 million, a decrease of 8.3% from the second quarter of 2023. This decrease was primarily due to an increase in interest expense, driven by an increase in rates paid on interest-bearing deposits and an increase in the average short-term borrowings balance.

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2023 was $28.4 million, a 10.2% increase from the second quarter of 2023. This increase was largely driven by the divestiture of the ESOP trustee business, which resulted in a $2.8 million gain.

Asset and Loan Portfolio

As of September 30, 2023, total assets were $3.9 billion, an increase of 2.4% from December 31, 2022. Total loans were $2.6 billion, an increase of 6.6% from December 31, 2022. The increase in loans was primarily driven by a $143.3 million increase in commercial real estate loans and a $38.2 million increase in residential real estate loans.

Outlook

Despite industry headwinds, Alerus Financial Corp (ALRS, Financial) believes it is well-positioned for the future, with a diversified business model, strong capital, reserves and liquidity levels, and a dedicated team focused on adding value to clients.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Alerus Financial Corp for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.