First Bancshares Inc (FBMS) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings and Increases Quarterly Dividend by 4%

A detailed look into the company's financial performance for the third quarter of 2023

Author's Avatar
2 days ago
Summary
  • Net income available to common shareholders totaled $24.4 million, a 2.4% increase compared to Q2 2023.
  • Total loans increased by $78.9 million, representing a net growth of 6.3% on an annualized basis.
  • Annualized net interest margin decreased 29 basis points to 3.47% due to reduced accretion income and increased deposit cost.
  • The company received a $6.2 million award from the U.S. Treasury Equitable Recovery Program.
Article's Main Image

First Bancshares Inc (FBMS, Financial) released its earnings report for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, on October 25, 2023. The company reported a net income available to common shareholders of $24.4 million, marking a 2.4% increase compared to the previous quarter. However, excluding one-time items, net earnings available to common shareholders decreased by $2.8 million or 10.4% to $24.0 million.

Financial Highlights

The company's total loans increased by $78.9 million, representing a net growth of 6.3% on an annualized basis compared to the previous quarter. However, the annualized net interest margin decreased by 29 basis points to 3.47% due to the reduction of accretion income and increased deposit cost. The core net interest margin also decreased by 16 basis points during the quarter.

First Bancshares Inc (FBMS, Financial) received a $6.2 million award from the U.S. Treasury Equitable Recovery Program. The company's past dues loans to total loans were $15.7 million or 0.31% for the quarter ending September 30, 2023, compared to $12.6 million, or 0.25% for the quarter ending June 30, 2023.

CEO's Commentary

M. Ray “Hoppy” Cole, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “The third quarter results demonstrated another solid performance in a difficult operating environment. We were pleased to see positive loan growth of 6.3%, on an annualized basis, for the quarter. Credit metrics remained strong with low past dues and charge-offs with no material increase in non-performing assets. Deposit costs accelerated a bit, increasing 30 basis points to 1.21% but on a relative basis remain well contained with a cycle to date interest bearing beta of 31%."

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

Consolidated assets increased by $22.2 million to $7.884 billion at the end of September 2023. Loans increased by $78.9 million, or 1.6%, for the quarterly comparison. Nonperforming assets totaled $22.4 million at the end of September 2023, an increase of $0.8 million compared to the end of June 2023.

Dividend Announcement

The company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.24 per share, a 4% increase over the previous quarter, to be paid on November 24, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 8, 2023.

For more detailed information, readers are encouraged to view the full earnings report on the company's website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from First Bancshares Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.