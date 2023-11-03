EQT Corp (EQT) Q3 2023 Earnings: Key Highlights and Financial Performance

Strategic acquisitions, record-setting operations, and significant efficiency improvements mark the third quarter

Author's Avatar
2 days ago
Summary
  • EQT Corp (EQT) successfully closed the strategic acquisitions of Tug Hill and XcL Midstream, with integration progressing at a record pace.
  • The company achieved ~40% drilling and completion efficiency improvements in just ~60 days of operating the newly acquired assets.
  • EQT Corp (EQT) set new records in drilling and completion efficiency, including a world record of 18,264 feet drilled in 48 hours.
  • The company's financial performance showed a net income of $81 million and adjusted EBITDA of $520 million for Q3 2023.
Article's Main Image

On October 25, 2023, EQT Corp (EQT, Financial) announced its financial and operational results for the third quarter of 2023. The company's performance was marked by strategic acquisitions, record-setting operations, and significant efficiency improvements.

Operational Highlights and Strategic Acquisitions

EQT Corp (EQT, Financial) successfully closed the strategic acquisitions of Tug Hill and XcL Midstream. The integration of these assets is progressing at a record pace, which the company attributes to its proprietary digital platform and refined integration playbook. The company has already achieved approximately 40% drilling and completion efficiency improvements in just about 60 days of operating the newly acquired assets.

Record-Setting Operations

The company set new records in drilling and completion efficiency. Notably, EQT Corp (EQT, Financial) set a new drilling world record of 18,264 feet in 48 hours, surpassing its own previous record set in Q2. The company also set a new EQT record for completion efficiency, with two frac crews each achieving greater than 500 monthly frac pumping hours during Q3.

Financial Performance

For the third quarter of 2023, EQT Corp (EQT, Financial) reported a net income of $81 million, a significant decrease from the $684 million reported in the same period in 2022. The company's adjusted net income was $126 million, down from $422 million in Q3 2022. The company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) stood at $0.20, a decrease from $1.69 in the same period last year.

The company's adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $520 million, a decrease from $974 million in Q3 2022. Net cash provided by operating activities was $455 million, down from $1,150 million in the same period last year. The company's capital expenditures, excluding noncontrolling interests, were $445 million, an increase from $349 million in Q3 2022.

Looking Ahead

For Q4 2023, EQT Corp (EQT, Financial) expects total sales volume to be between 525 Bcfe and 575 Bcfe. The company also expects its total per unit operating costs to be between $1.25/Mcfe and $1.37/Mcfe. Capital expenditures for the quarter are projected to be between $525 million and $575 million.

Despite the challenges, EQT Corp (EQT, Financial) remains committed to its strategic growth initiatives and continues to focus on operational efficiency and financial discipline. The company's performance in Q3 2023 demonstrates its ability to successfully integrate acquisitions, improve operational efficiency, and set new records in drilling and completion.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from EQT Corp for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.