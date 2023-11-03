Saba Capital Management, L.P. Boosts Stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust

1 day ago
Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a prominent investment firm, recently increased its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT, Financial). This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of both the firm and the traded company, and the potential implications of this move.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction took place on October 24, 2023, with Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) adding 52,977 shares to its portfolio. The shares were traded at a price of $13.9 each. This addition had a 0.02% impact on the firm's portfolio, bringing its total holdings in BCAT to 11,092,693 shares. This represents 4.02% of the firm's portfolio and 10.26% of BCAT's total shares.

Profile of Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), based in New York, is a leading investment firm with a focus on Financial Services and Technology sectors. The firm's top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund(GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust(BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II(BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr(BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust(ECAT, Financial). The firm's total equity stands at $3.84 billion. 1717391712126562304.png

Overview of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT, Financial) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company based in the USA. The company aims to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains, and long-term capital appreciation. As of October 26, 2023, the company's market capitalization stands at $1.49 billion, with a current stock price of $13.8. The company's PE Percentage is 10.06. However, due to insufficient data, the GF Valuation cannot be evaluated. The company's GF Score is 43/100, indicating a poor future performance potential. 1717391691347980288.png

Analysis of the Stock's Performance

Since the transaction, BCAT's stock has seen a slight decrease of 0.72%. Since its IPO in 2020, the stock's price has decreased by 31.75%. The year-to-date price change ratio stands at -1.71. The stock's RSI 5 Day, 9 Day, and 14 Day are 34.45, 36.05, and 37.17 respectively, indicating a bearish momentum. The stock's Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month and 12 - 1 Month are -2.91 and 0.91 respectively.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of additional shares in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust represents a significant move for the firm. Despite BCAT's poor performance since its IPO and its low GF Score, the firm's decision to increase its stake could be based on a long-term investment strategy. However, only time will tell if this move will yield the desired returns for the firm.

Disclosures

