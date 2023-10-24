Mueller Industries Inc (MLI) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings

A Comprehensive Overview of the Company's Financial Performance

Author's Avatar
1 day ago
Summary
  • Operating income of $181.0 million, down from $205.2 million in Q3 2022
  • Net income of $132.7 million, compared to $154.5 million in the same period last year
  • Diluted EPS of $1.17, down from $1.37 in Q3 2022
  • Net sales of $819.8 million, a decrease from $944.8 million in Q3 2022
Article's Main Image

On October 24, 2023, Mueller Industries Inc (MLI, Financial) announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2023. The company reported a decrease in operating income, net income, diluted EPS, and net sales compared to the same period in 2022.

Financial Highlights

The company's operating income for the quarter was $181.0 million, down from $205.2 million in Q3 2022. Net income also decreased to $132.7 million from $154.5 million in the same period last year. Diluted EPS was $1.17, down from $1.37 in Q3 2022. Net sales decreased to $819.8 million from $944.8 million in Q3 2022.

The decrease in net sales was primarily due to reduced demand in the wholesale channel as distributors continued to rebalance inventory levels, particularly for products utilized in residential construction. The company also sold a majority interest in its PEX plastic piping business on July 3, 2023, which contributed $11.2 million in net sales in the prior year quarter.

Financial Position

Net cash provided by operations was $247.7 million, and cash plus short-term investments were $1.10 billion at quarter end. The company's current ratio increased to 6.0 to 1. On September 26, 2023, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a two-for-one stock split in the form of a 100% stock dividend. The record date for the stock split was October 6, 2023, and the dividend was distributed on stockholders on October 20, 2023.

CEO's Commentary

“Our businesses have aptly adjusted to the expected tempering of demand in 2023 following the unrestrained demand levels that occurred in 2022. Nonetheless, business conditions at these levels are historically favorable. In addition, we are executing on a number of strategic investments and capacity rationalizations that we expect will continue to yield favorable cost improvements.” - Greg Christopher, Mueller’s CEO

Company Overview

Mueller Industries Inc (MLI, Financial) is an industrial corporation whose holdings manufacture vital goods for important markets such as air, water, oil and gas distribution; climate comfort; food preservation; energy transmission; medical; aerospace; and automotive. It includes a network of companies and brands throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Mueller Industries Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.