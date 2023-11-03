ATN International Inc (ATNI, Financial) released its Q3 2023 earnings report on October 26, 2023. The company reported a 5% increase in revenue to $191.0 million and a 20% increase in total high-speed subscribers. However, the company also reported a net loss of $(3.6) million, or a $(0.31) loss per share. Despite this, ATNI's Adjusted EBITDA increased by 10% to $47.8 million.

Financial Performance and Challenges

ATNI's Q3 2023 results show a mixed performance. While the company achieved growth in revenue and high-speed subscribers, it also reported a net loss. The company's operating income increased to $6.8 million, and its Adjusted EBITDA increased by 10% to $47.8 million. However, the company reported a net loss of $(3.6) million, or a $(0.31) loss per share.

Financial Achievements

Despite the net loss, ATNI achieved several financial milestones in Q3 2023. The company grew its revenue by 5% to $191.0 million and increased its total high-speed subscribers by 20%. Additionally, the company expanded its broadband homes passed by high-speed data services by 52%.

Income Statement, Balance Sheet, Cash Flow Statement

ATNI's income statement shows a net loss of $(3.6) million, or a $(0.31) loss per share. However, the company's operating income increased to $6.8 million. The balance sheet shows that the company had total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of $73.1 million as of September 30, 2023. The company's total debt was $498.4 million. The cash flow statement shows that net cash provided by operating activities was $89.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Company's Performance Analysis

Other Pertinent Details

ATNI reiterated its 2023 outlook and provided a preliminary outlook for 2024. The company expects its Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2023 to be in the range of $183 to $193 million. For the full year 2024, the company expects its Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $200 to $208 million.

