Kenvue Inc (KVUE) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings: Net Sales Rise by 3.3% to $3.9 Billion

Highlights include a reported diluted EPS of $0.23 and an adjusted diluted EPS of $0.31

Author's Avatar
1 day ago
Summary
  • Net sales increased by 3.3% to $3.9 billion with organic growth of 3.6%
  • Reported diluted EPS of $0.23 and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.31
  • Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share
  • Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program
Article's Main Image

On October 26, 2023, Kenvue Inc (KVUE, Financial), the world's largest pure-play consumer health company by revenue, announced its financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended October 1, 2023. The company reported a 3.3% increase in net sales to $3.9 billion, with an organic growth of 3.6%.

Financial Performance

Net sales and organic growth were driven by a 7.1% value realization, partially offset by a 3.5% volume decline. The company attributed the volume decline to portfolio rationalization initiatives in 2022 and market softness in China. Despite these challenges, Kenvue Inc (KVUE, Financial) saw growth in its Self Care segment, with successful brand activation and innovation expanding usage occasions and driving volume growth across all product categories.

On a reported basis, the gross profit margin was 57.5% compared to 56.1% in the prior year period. The adjusted gross profit margin was 59.4% compared to 58.6% in the prior year period. The company's adjusted operating income margin was 23.3% compared to 24.5% in the prior year period.

Net Income and Earnings Per Share

Net income for the quarter was $438 million, down from $586 million in the same period last year. The reported diluted earnings per share was $0.23, while the adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.31.

2023 Outlook

For fiscal 2023, Kenvue Inc (KVUE, Financial) expects adjusted diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $1.26 to $1.28. The company also tightened its net sales outlook, expecting fiscal 2023 reported net sales growth to be in the range of 4.0% to 4.5% and organic growth to be in the range of 5.5% to 6.0%.

Dividends and Share Repurchase Program

Kenvue Inc (KVUE, Financial) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share. The company's Board of Directors also authorized a share repurchase program, under which Kenvue is authorized to repurchase up to 27 million shares of its outstanding common stock in open market or privately negotiated transactions.

Despite the challenges faced, Kenvue Inc (KVUE, Financial) continues to demonstrate its commitment to delivering sustainable and profitable growth. The company's strong cash generation and leadership position in consumer health underline the robust foundation that it is building for long-term advantage.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Kenvue Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.