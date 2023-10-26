Kimco Realty Corp (KIM) Reports Q3 2023 Results: Raises Dividend and 2023 Guidance

Highlights include a 4.3% increase in quarterly cash dividend and a net income of $0.18 per diluted share

1 day ago
Summary
  • Kimco Realty Corp (KIM) reported Q3 2023 results, with net income available to the company’s common shareholders per diluted share at $0.18, up from $0.08 in Q3 2022.
  • The company leased 2.1 million square feet, generating blended pro-rata rent spreads on comparable spaces of 13.4%.
  • Kimco's board raised the quarterly cash dividend on common shares by 4.3% and updated the 2023 guidance range.
  • The company also announced the all-stock acquisition of RPT Realty (RPT), expected to be accretive to FFO and leverage neutral.
Article's Main Image

On October 26, 2023, Kimco Realty Corp (KIM, Financial), North America’s largest publicly traded owner and operator of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers, announced its third-quarter results for the period ending September 30, 2023. The company reported a net income available to its common shareholders per diluted share of $0.18, a significant increase from $0.08 in the same period in 2022.

Financial Performance

The company's net income available to common shareholders for Q3 2023 was $112.0 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, compared to $51.6 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, for Q3 2022. The year-over-year change included an $88.7 million benefit from mark-to-market gains on marketable securities, primarily from a change in the value of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) common stock held by the company.

Kimco's Funds From Operations (FFO) for Q3 2023 was $248.6 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, compared to $254.5 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for Q3 2022.

Operational Highlights

Kimco leased 2.1 million square feet, generating blended pro-rata rent spreads on comparable spaces of 13.4%. The company's pro-rata portfolio occupancy ended the quarter at 95.5%, and pro-rata small shop occupancy expanded 10 basis points sequentially and 190 basis points year-over-year to 91.1%.

Investment and Disposition Activities

The company acquired Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center, a 96%-occupied, 504,000-square-foot, grocery-anchored lifestyle center in Woodbridge, Virginia, for $172.5 million. Kimco also agreed to acquire RPT Realty in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $2 billion, expected to close in early 2024.

Capital Market Activities

Kimco ended Q3 2023 with over $2.4 billion of immediate liquidity, including full availability of the company’s $2.0 billion unsecured revolving credit facility and $424.3 million of cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet.

Dividend Declarations

Kimco’s board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on common shares of $0.24 per share, representing an increase of 4.3% over the prior common dividend of $0.23 per share.

2023 Full Year Outlook

Kimco has updated its 2023 guidance ranges, with net income available to the company's common shareholders per diluted share expected to be between $0.96 and $0.98, and FFO per diluted share expected to be between $1.56 and $1.57.

Kimco Realty Corp (KIM, Financial) continues to demonstrate strong performance in its operations, with significant leasing activity and a robust financial position. The company's strategic acquisitions and increased dividend reflect its commitment to delivering value to its shareholders.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Kimco Realty Corp for further details.

