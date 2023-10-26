Masco Corp (MAS) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings

Operating profit, net sales, and earnings per share among key highlights

Author's Avatar
1 day ago
Summary
  • Masco Corp (MAS) reported an operating profit of $383 million for Q3 2023.
  • The company's net sales decreased by 10% to $1,979 million compared to Q3 2022.
  • Earnings per share for the quarter stood at $1.10, with adjusted earnings per share growing 1% to $1.00.
  • Masco Corp (MAS) returned $109 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends.
Article's Main Image

Released on October 26, 2023, Masco Corp (MAS, Financial)'s Q3 2023 earnings report shows a mixed financial performance. The company reported an operating profit of $383 million, with an operating profit margin of 19.4%. The adjusted operating profit was slightly lower at $348 million, with a margin expansion of 170 basis points to 17.6%.

Financial Performance

Net sales for the quarter decreased by 10% to $1,979 million. In local currency and excluding acquisitions, net sales decreased by 11%. North American sales and international sales both decreased by 11% in local currency. Despite the decrease in sales, the gross margin increased significantly by 610 basis points to 37.6% from 31.5% in Q3 2022.

Earnings Per Share and Shareholder Returns

The earnings per share for the quarter was $1.10, with adjusted earnings per share growing 1% to $1.00. The company returned $109 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends. Additionally, Masco Corp (MAS, Financial) closed the acquisition of Sauna360 Group Oy for €124 million.

Outlook

Based on the strong operational performance, the company has raised its expected 2023 earnings per share to be in the range of $3.76 – $3.86 per share. On an adjusted basis, the earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $3.65 – $3.75 per share.

CEO Commentary

Our continued ability to successfully execute in a challenging demand environment, along with our continued focus on driving productivity improvements led to strong margin performance and earnings per share growth in the third quarter," said Masco President and CEO, Keith Allman.

Dividend Declaration

Masco’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.285 per share, payable on November 27, 2023 to shareholders of record on November 10, 2023.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Masco Corp for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.