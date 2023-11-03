Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX) Reports Q1 2024 Earnings

Company experiences a downturn in revenue and earnings per share

Author's Avatar
1 day ago
Summary
  • Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX) reported a revenue of $1.45 billion for Q1 2024, a significant decrease compared to $2.035 billion in Q1 2023.
  • The company recorded a GAAP loss per share of $(0.88) and a non-GAAP loss per share of $(0.22).
  • Despite the downturn, the company declared a cash dividend of $0.70 per share and generated $127 million in cash flow from operations.
  • STX's CEO, Dave Mosley, highlighted the company's strong execution on its mass capacity product roadmap and the potential for improved profitability in the future.
Article's Main Image

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX, Financial) released its earnings report for the first fiscal quarter of 2024 on October 26, 2023. The company reported a revenue of $1.45 billion, a significant decrease from the $2.035 billion reported in the same quarter of the previous year. The company's GAAP loss per share was $(0.88), while the non-GAAP loss per share was $(0.22).

Financial Performance

Despite the downturn in revenue and earnings per share, STX generated $127 million in cash flow from operations and $57 million in free cash flow. The company also declared a cash dividend of $0.70 per share. As of the end of the quarter, cash and cash equivalents totaled $795 million.

Company Commentary

In the earnings report, Dave Mosley, Seagate’s chief executive officer, stated,

Seagate’s first quarter results were in line with our revised expectations. During a longer-than-typical downcycle we have prioritized financial discipline, positive free cash flow generation and execution on our HAMR product roadmap, which will extend our industry leadership in areal density and improve the total cost of ownership for our customers."
Mosley also noted indications of improving demand fundamentals in certain markets, including a modest uptick in U.S. cloud.

Future Outlook

For the fiscal second quarter of 2024, STX is projecting a revenue of $1.55 billion, plus or minus $150 million, and a non-GAAP loss per share of $(0.10), plus or minus $0.20. The company's future performance will be influenced by various factors, including market demand for its products and its ability to optimize production levels.

Conclusion

While Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX, Financial) experienced a downturn in its Q1 2024 earnings, the company's leadership remains confident in its strategic roadmap and the potential for improved profitability in the future. Investors and stakeholders are advised to keep a close watch on the company's performance in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Seagate Technology Holdings PLC for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.