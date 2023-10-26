Oshkosh Corp (OSK) Reports Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Results

Strong Sales and Earnings Growth Highlighted in the Report

Author's Avatar
1 day ago
Summary
  • Oshkosh Corp (OSK) reported fiscal 2023 third quarter net income of $183.7 million, a significant increase from $66.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.
  • Consolidated sales in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 increased by 21.4 percent to $2.51 billion.
  • The company raised its fiscal 2023 sales and earnings expectations following strong performance.
  • Oshkosh Corp (OSK) reported strong orders leading to a backlog of nearly $16 billion.
Article's Main Image

On October 26, 2023, Oshkosh Corp (OSK, Financial) released its earnings report for the third quarter of fiscal 2023. The company reported a net income of $183.7 million, or $2.79 per diluted share, a significant increase from the net income of $66.9 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Adjusted net income was $200.6 million, or $3.04 per diluted share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to $75.9 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

Financial Performance and Highlights

Consolidated sales in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 increased by 21.4 percent to $2.51 billion, primarily due to higher sales volume, the inclusion of $135 million of sales related to acquisitions, and improved pricing. Consolidated operating income in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 increased by 118.9 percent to $256.5 million, or 10.2 percent of sales, compared to $117.2 million, or 5.7 percent of sales, in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

We are pleased to report another quarter of strong performance highlighted by revenue growth of 21.4 percent, leading to an 11.0 percent consolidated adjusted operating margin and adjusted earnings per share of $3.04 in the third quarter," said John Pfeifer, president and chief executive officer of Oshkosh Corporation.

Business Segment Performance

The Access segment sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 increased by 27.0 percent to $1.32 billion due to improved sales volume, higher pricing, and the inclusion of sales of $19.0 million related to the Hinowa acquisition. The Defense segment sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 decreased by 3.6 percent to $500.1 million primarily due to lower Joint Light Tactical Vehicle program volume offset in part by higher Family of Medium Tactical Vehicle sales volume. The Vocational segment sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 increased by 35.4 percent to $692.6 million due to the inclusion of sales related to the AeroTech acquisition, improved sales volume, and higher pricing.

Outlook for Fiscal 2023

As a result of the strong third quarter performance and positive outlook, Oshkosh Corp (OSK, Financial) increased its expectations for 2023 earnings per share to be in a range of $8.75 and 2023 adjusted earnings per share to be in a range of $9.50. The company expects its fiscal 2023 diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $8.75 and adjusted earnings per share to be in a range of $9.50 on projected net sales in the range of $9.65 billion.

Dividend Announcement

The Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.41 per share of Common Stock. The dividend will be payable on November 27, 2023 to shareholders of record as of November 13, 2023.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Oshkosh Corp for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.