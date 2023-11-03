Popular Inc (BPOP) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings: Net Income of $136.6 Million

Despite a goodwill impairment charge, the company's net income remains strong, driven by higher revenues and lower operating expenses

Author's Avatar
1 day ago
Summary
  • Popular Inc (BPOP) reported a net income of $136.6 million for Q3 2023, including a goodwill impairment charge of $16.4 million.
  • The company's loan portfolio grew by $1 billion, contributing to an increase in net interest income despite higher deposit costs.
  • Non-interest income amounted to $159.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, a slight decrease from the previous quarter.
  • Operating expenses for Q3 2023 totaled $466.0 million, an increase of $5.7 million compared to Q2 2023.
Article's Main Image

Popular Inc (BPOP, Financial) released its Q3 2023 earnings report on October 26, 2023. The company reported a net income of $136.6 million, including a goodwill impairment charge of $16.4 million. Despite this charge, the company's net income remained strong, driven by higher revenues and lower operating expenses.

Financial Highlights

According to the report, Popular Inc (BPOP, Financial) grew its loan portfolio by $1 billion, which contributed to an increase in net interest income despite higher deposit costs. Approximately $600 million of the increase took place in Puerto Rico, reflecting strong economic activity. The company also reported that it reached more than 2 million unique customers in Puerto Rico.

Non-interest income amounted to $159.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, a slight decrease from $160.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The company's operating expenses for Q3 2023 totaled $466.0 million, an increase of $5.7 million when compared to the second quarter of 2023.

Commentary from the CEO

Ignacio Alvarez, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented on the company's performance. He stated,

We are pleased to report another strong quarter. Net income totaled $137 million, which includes a $16 million after-tax goodwill impairment in our U.S. based equipment leasing subsidiary. Excluding this impact, net income would have been $153 million, $2 million higher than the previous quarter."

Looking Forward

The company is optimistic about its future, with Alvarez stating,

We are proud of our history, which has made us a strong organization with deep-rooted values, and are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead."

Financial Tables

The earnings report includes detailed financial tables, providing a comprehensive view of the company's performance. These tables cover areas such as net interest income, provision for credit losses, operating expenses, income before income tax, and net income per common share, among others.

Analysis and Conclusion

Despite the goodwill impairment charge, Popular Inc (BPOP, Financial) has reported a strong quarter with a net income of $136.6 million. The company's growth in its loan portfolio and increase in net interest income are positive indicators of its financial health. However, the slight decrease in non-interest income and increase in operating expenses are areas that the company may need to address moving forward.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Popular Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.