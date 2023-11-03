IDEX Corp (IEX) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings and Raises Full Year Guidance

Despite a decrease in sales, the company sees a rise in diluted EPS and strong operating cash flow

Author's Avatar
1 day ago
Summary
  • Q3 2023 sales of $793.4 million, down 4% overall and 6% organically
  • Reported diluted EPS of $2.75, up 17%, and adjusted diluted EPS of $2.12, down 1%
  • Operating cash flow of $227 million, up 14%; record free cash flow of $207 million, up 14%
  • Full year GAAP EPS guidance raised to $7.91 to $7.96 from prior guidance of $6.80 to $6.90
Article's Main Image

On October 26, 2023, IDEX Corp (IEX, Financial) released its financial results for the third quarter of 2023. Despite a decrease in sales, the company reported a rise in diluted EPS and strong operating cash flow. The company also raised its full year GAAP EPS guidance.

Financial Highlights

IDEX Corp (IEX, Financial) reported Q3 2023 sales of $793.4 million, a decrease of 4% overall and 6% organically compared to the same period in 2022. The reported diluted EPS was $2.75, up 17%, and the adjusted diluted EPS was $2.12, down 1%. The company also reported a strong operating cash flow of $227 million, up 14%, and a record free cash flow of $207 million, up 14%.

The company's net income attributable to IDEX increased $30.4 million to $209.1 million, resulting in diluted EPS attributable to IDEX of $2.75 per share, an increase of $0.39 per share, or 17%, from the prior year period. The net income margin of 26.3% increased 460 basis points compared with the prior year period.

Company Performance and Future Outlook

Despite the decrease in sales, IDEX Corp (IEX, Financial) demonstrated strong profitability and achieved record free cash flow in the third quarter. The company's CEO and President, Eric D. Ashleman, stated,

IDEX delivered strong profitability and achieved record free cash flow in the third quarter. Our teams continue to execute for customers and shareholders in a dynamic environment of transition and recalibration."

Looking ahead, the company raised its full year GAAP EPS guidance to $7.91 to $7.96 from the prior guidance of $6.80 to $6.90. The full year adjusted EPS guidance was also raised to $8.13 to $8.18 from the prior guidance of $7.90 to $8.00.

Segment Highlights

In the Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT) segment, Q3 2023 net sales decreased by 2% compared to the third quarter of 2022. The Health & Science Technologies (HST) segment saw a 9% decrease in net sales compared to the same period in 2022. The Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP) segment reported a 5% increase in net sales compared to the third quarter of 2022.

In conclusion, despite a decrease in sales, IDEX Corp (IEX, Financial) demonstrated strong profitability and cash flow in the third quarter of 2023. The company remains dedicated to its long-term focus and continues to aggressively deploy capital to support organic growth and M&A.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from IDEX Corp for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.