FTAI Infrastructure Inc (FIP) Reports Q3 2023 Results, Declares Dividend of $0.03 per Share

FTAI Infrastructure Inc (FIP) announces Q3 2023 financial results and upcoming dividend

Author's Avatar
1 day ago
Summary
  • FTAI Infrastructure Inc (FIP) reported a net loss attributable to stockholders of $56.1 million for Q3 2023.
  • The company declared a dividend of $0.03 per share of common stock, payable on November 16, 2023.
  • FTAI Infrastructure generated $32.2 million of Adjusted EBITDA from its four core segments.
  • The company's upcoming business opportunities are expected to provide strong momentum for 2024.
Article's Main Image

FTAI Infrastructure Inc (FIP, Financial) released its Q3 2023 earnings report on October 26, 2023. The company reported a net loss attributable to stockholders of $56.1 million, translating to a basic and diluted loss per share of common stock of $0.55. Despite the net loss, the company generated $32.2 million of Adjusted EBITDA from its four core segments.

Financial Performance

FTAI Infrastructure's total revenues for Q3 2023 were $80.7 million, a slight increase from $78.6 million in Q3 2022. However, the company's operating expenses also increased to $68.4 million from $60.9 million in the same period last year. The net loss for the period was largely due to higher operating expenses and interest expense, which amounted to $25.9 million.

Dividends and Business Highlights

On October 26, 2023, FTAI Infrastructure's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.03 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. This dividend will be payable on November 16, 2023, to the holders of record on November 9, 2023.

Despite the net loss, the company highlighted several positive developments. Transtar, one of FTAI Infrastructure's core segments, is expected to commence new third-party business opportunities in the coming months, which are expected to provide strong momentum for 2024. Additionally, Jefferson Terminal executed multiple contracts during Q3 with potential to generate meaningful Adjusted EBITDA once operational.

Financial Statements Summary

FTAI Infrastructure's balance sheet as of September 30, 2023, showed total assets of $2.39 billion, a slight decrease from $2.48 billion at the end of 2022. The company's total liabilities also decreased to $1.60 billion from $1.69 billion over the same period. The company's cash and cash equivalents stood at $24.4 million as of September 30, 2023.

The company's consolidated statement of cash flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, showed a net cash used in operating activities of $2.2 million, a significant improvement from the net cash used of $37.7 million in the same period in 2022.

Looking Ahead

FTAI Infrastructure is optimistic about its future performance. The company's upcoming business opportunities, particularly in its Transtar and Jefferson Terminal segments, are expected to provide strong momentum for 2024. The company's management will host a conference call on October 27, 2023, to discuss the Q3 2023 results in more detail.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from FTAI Infrastructure Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.