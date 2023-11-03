Primis Financial Corp (FRST) Reports 55% Increase in Q3 2023 Diluted Earnings per Share

Company also declares a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share

Author's Avatar
24 hours ago
Summary
  • Primis Financial Corp (FRST) reported a 55% increase in diluted earnings per share for Q3 2023.
  • The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share.
  • Primis Financial Corp (FRST) reported net income of $7.6 million for Q3 2023, compared to $5.0 million for Q3 2022.
  • The company also reported a 21% reduction in nonperforming assets and opened 2,404 new deposit account relationships.
Article's Main Image

Primis Financial Corp (FRST, Financial) released its earnings report for the third quarter of 2023 on October 26, 2023. The company reported a 55% increase in diluted earnings per share, from $0.20 in Q3 2022 to $0.31 in Q3 2023. The net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, was $7.6 million, compared to $5.0 million for the same period in 2022.

Financial Highlights

Primis Financial Corp (FRST, Financial) reported several financial achievements in Q3 2023. The company achieved a return on average assets of 79 basis points, up 18 basis points from a year ago. It also generated a margin of 3.02%, up from 2.65% linked quarter due to sweeping off excess funds and tightly managing the balance sheet to maximize incremental spreads.

The company sold approximately $15 million of loans for a gain of approximately $400 thousand and participated out another $10 million to manage balance sheet capacity. Noninterest expense was reduced to $25.9 million for Q3 2023, compared to $30.6 million for Q2 2023. The company also maintained peer-group leading liquidity with no FHLB borrowings, only $75 million of brokered CDs, and $228.7 million of off-balance sheet funds swept off at September 30, 2023.

Company Performance Analysis

Primis Financial Corp (FRST, Financial) demonstrated significant improvement in its operating results across several fronts in Q3 2023. The company's net interest income increased approximately $1.0 million to $27.1 million during the quarter compared to the second quarter of 2023. The company's management continues to leverage the strong liquidity generated by the Bank's digital platform to conservatively manage the cost of deposits in the core bank.

Noninterest income increased during the third quarter to $9.9 million when compared to $8.5 million in the second quarter of 2023. Noninterest expense was $25.9 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $30.6 million for the second quarter of 2023.

Future Outlook

Primis Financial Corp (FRST, Financial) is well-positioned for the current environment, with substantial existing liquidity levels and deposit growth strategies. The company has strong capital levels that it expects to build further during the upcoming periods. The company also plans to consolidate eight retail banking offices in late October 2023, which will positively impact noninterest expense going forward.

Primis Financial Corp (FRST, Financial) is a financial services company with $3.8 billion in total assets, $3.1 billion in total loans, and $3.3 billion in total deposits as of September 30, 2023. The company provides a range of financial services to individuals and small- and medium-sized businesses through thirty-two full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Primis Financial Corp for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.