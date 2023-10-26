On October 26, 2023, Republic Services Inc (RSG, Financial) released its earnings report for the third quarter of 2023. The company reported a net income of $480.2 million, or $1.52 per diluted share, compared to $416.9 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, for the same period in 2022. Adjusted net income for Q3 2023 was $488.3 million, or $1.54 per diluted share, versus $425.4 million, or $1.34 per diluted share, for the comparable 2022 period.

Financial Performance

Republic Services Inc (RSG, Financial) reported a total revenue growth of 6.3 percent, including 4.6 percent organic growth and 1.7 percent growth from acquisitions. The company's third-quarter net income was $480.2 million, with a margin of 12.6 percent. The EPS for the third quarter was $1.52 per share, an increase of 15.2 percent over the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was $1,145.7 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 29.9 percent of revenue.

Investments and Shareholder Returns

The company invested $947.4 million in acquisitions, all in the recycling and solid waste business. It returned $670.6 million to shareholders, which included $201.1 million of share repurchases and $469.5 million of dividends paid. The Board of Directors also approved a $3 billion share repurchase authorization effective starting January 1, 2024, and extending through December 31, 2026.

Outlook

Republic Services Inc (RSG, Financial) raised its full-year 2023 diluted earnings per share guidance to be in the range of $5.30 to $5.33 and adjusted diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $5.46 to $5.49. The increase is primarily due to a lower than expected tax rate.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of September 30, 2023, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $157.5 million. The company generated cash flow from operations of $2,719.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Company's Commentary

During the third quarter, we delivered strong results as we continue to execute on our strategy designed to profitably grow the business,” said Jon Vander Ark, president and chief executive officer. “Our revenue growth was broad-based, including healthy pricing, positive organic volume growth and above-average contribution from acquisitions, which resulted in adjusted EBITDA growth of nine percent and 70 basis points of margin expansion. The investments we are making in sustainability growth initiatives remain on track, with expected financial contribution beginning in 2024.”

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Republic Services Inc for further details.