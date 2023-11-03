Capital One Financial Corp (COF) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings: Net Income of $1.8 Billion

A detailed analysis of Capital One's Q3 2023 earnings report

Author's Avatar
1 day ago
Summary
  • Capital One Financial Corp (COF) reported a net income of $1.8 billion for Q3 2023, up from $1.4 billion in Q2 2023.
  • Total net revenue increased by 4% to $9.4 billion.
  • Provision for credit losses decreased by $206 million to $2.3 billion.
  • Period-end loans held for investment in the quarter increased by $3.5 billion to $314.8 billion.
Article's Main Image

Capital One Financial Corp (COF, Financial) announced its Q3 2023 earnings on October 26, 2023. The company reported a net income of $1.8 billion, or $4.45 per diluted common share, marking an increase from the net income of $1.4 billion, or $3.52 per diluted common share, in Q2 2023. This also shows an improvement from the net income of $1.7 billion, or $4.20 per diluted common share, in Q3 2022.

Income Statement Summary

Capital One's total net revenue for Q3 2023 increased by 4% to $9.4 billion. The total non-interest expense saw a slight increase of 1% to $4.9 billion, with a 10% increase in marketing and a 1% decrease in operating expenses. Pre-provision earnings increased by 7% to $4.5 billion. The provision for credit losses decreased by $206 million to $2.3 billion, with net charge-offs of $2.0 billion and a $322 million loan reserve build. The net interest margin was 6.69%, an increase of 21 basis points. The efficiency ratio stood at 51.89%, and the operating efficiency ratio was 41.51%.

Balance Sheet Summary

Capital One's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio under the Basel III Standardized Approach was 13.0%. The period-end loans held for investment in the quarter increased by $3.5 billion, or 1%, to $314.8 billion. Credit Card period-end loans increased by $4.3 billion, or 3%, to $146.8 billion, with Domestic Card period-end loans increasing by $4.3 billion, or 3%, to $140.3 billion. The period-end total deposits increased by $2.3 billion, or 1%, to $346.0 billion, while average deposits increased by $1.3 billion, or less than 1%, to $345.0 billion. The interest-bearing deposits rate paid increased by 39 basis points to 3.30%.

Company's Performance

Capital One's Q3 2023 performance was marked by solid results, driven by strong top-line growth in the domestic card business. Richard D. Fairbank, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, stated,

In the third quarter we continued to deliver solid results fueled by strong top-line growth in our domestic card business. Our modern technology capabilities are generating opportunities and driving performance improvements across our businesses.”

Overall, Capital One's Q3 2023 earnings report indicates a positive financial performance with increased net income, revenue growth, and a decrease in provision for credit losses. The company's balance sheet also shows an increase in loans held for investment and total deposits, indicating a healthy financial position.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Capital One Financial Corp for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.