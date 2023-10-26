Olin Corp (OLN) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings

Net income of $104.1 million and share repurchases of $202.1 million

Author's Avatar
1 day ago
Summary
  • Olin Corp (OLN) reported a net income of $104.1 million for Q3 2023, down from $315.2 million in Q3 2022.
  • The company's Q3 2023 sales were $1,671.4 million, a decrease from $2,321.7 million in Q3 2022.
  • Olin Corp (OLN) repurchased shares worth $202.1 million in Q3 2023.
  • The company's adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2023 was $314.8 million.
Article's Main Image

On October 26, 2023, Olin Corp (OLN, Financial) announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company reported a net income of $104.1 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, compared to a net income of $315.2 million, or $2.18 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022. The company's sales for the third quarter of 2023 were $1,671.4 million, a decrease from $2,321.7 million in the same period of the previous year.

Financial Performance

The company's Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment reported sales of $969.6 million for Q3 2023, down from $1,263.5 million in Q3 2022. The Epoxy segment reported sales of $321.6 million, a decrease from $644.1 million in the same period of the previous year. The Winchester segment reported sales of $380.2 million for Q3 2023, down from $414.1 million in Q3 2022.

Olin Corp (OLN, Financial) repurchased approximately 3.7 million shares of common stock at a cost of $202.1 million during the third quarter of 2023. The company ended the quarter with a net debt of approximately $2.6 billion and a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 1.7 times.

Company's Outlook

Despite the declining demand environment, Olin Corp (OLN, Financial) continues to demonstrate the resilience of its business model. The company is focusing on actions to improve its performance in 2024. It has taken steps to reduce its operating rates, thereby reducing its market participation and accelerating a favorable inflection point. This initiative is expected to reduce the company's Q4 2023 adjusted EBITDA outlook by approximately $100 million compared to previous expectations. However, it is anticipated to deliver an improved 2024 adjusted EBITDA compared to 2023.

Financial Tables

The company's balance sheet as of September 30, 2023, showed total assets of $7,815.2 million, total liabilities of $5,447.7 million, and total equity of $2,367.5 million. The company's cash and cash equivalents were $158.3 million. The company's consolidated statement of operations showed a net income attributable to Olin Corporation of $104.1 million for Q3 2023.

Conclusion

Olin Corp (OLN, Financial) reported a decrease in net income and sales for Q3 2023 compared to the same period in the previous year. However, the company continues to demonstrate the resilience of its business model and is taking steps to improve its performance in the future.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Olin Corp for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.