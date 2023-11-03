Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida (SBCF) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings

Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida (SBCF) announces Q3 2023 results with a net income of $31.4 million

Author's Avatar
24 hours ago
Summary
  • Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida (SBCF) reported a net income of $31.4 million or $0.37 per diluted share in Q3 2023.
  • The company's adjusted net income for Q3 2023 was $39.7 million, or $0.46 per diluted share.
  • Net revenues were $137.1 million in Q3 2023, a decrease of 8% compared to the prior quarter.
  • Seacoast's Tier 1 capital ratio stood at 13.9% as of September 30, 2023.
Article's Main Image

Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida (SBCF, Financial) released its Q3 2023 earnings report on October 26, 2023. The company reported a net income of $31.4 million or $0.37 per diluted share, compared to $31.2 million, or $0.37 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2023 and $29.2 million, or $0.47 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2022.

Financial Performance

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the net income was $74.5 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, a decrease of 10% compared to the same period in 2022. The adjusted net income for the third quarter of 2023 was $39.7 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, compared to $49.2 million, or $0.58 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2023 and $32.8 million, or $0.53 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2022.

Net revenues were $137.1 million in the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of $11.4 million, or 8%, compared to the prior quarter, and an increase of $32.7 million, or 31%, compared to the prior year quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, net revenues were $439.2 million, an increase of $144.3 million, or 49%, compared to the same period in 2022.

Balance Sheet and Capital Position

As of September 30, 2023, the company had total assets of $14.8 billion and total shareholders' equity of $2.0 billion. The Tier 1 capital ratio at the end of the period was 13.9%, compared to 13.5% at June 30, 2023, and 16.5% at September 30, 2022. The company's loan to deposit ratio was 83% at September 30, 2023, providing liquidity and flexibility moving forward.

CEO Commentary

Charles M. Shaffer, Seacoast's Chairman and CEO, commented on the results:

Seacoast continues to benefit from the strong deposit franchise, disciplined credit, and conservative balance sheet principles that have served us well over our 96-year history. We continue to maintain strong credit quality, with non-performing loans declining from the prior quarter. Our balance sheet remains robust, with a Tier 1 capital ratio of 13.9% as of September 30, 2023."

Outlook

Despite an inverted yield curve and slowing economic conditions, Seacoast is managing overhead carefully and completed its previously announced reduction in force late in the third quarter. The company will continue to position itself prudently and manage overhead appropriately for the current operating environment.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.