FinWise Bancorp (FINW) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings: Net Income of $4.8 Million

Key Highlights Include Diluted EPS of $0.37 and Loan Originations of $1.1 Billion

Author's Avatar
24 hours ago
Summary
  • FinWise Bancorp (FINW) reports net income of $4.8 million for Q3 2023, an increase from $4.6 million in Q2 2023 and $3.7 million in Q3 2022.
  • Diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $0.37 for the quarter, compared to $0.35 for Q2 2023 and $0.27 for Q3 2022.
  • Loan originations were $1.1 billion, compared to $1.2 billion for Q2 2023 and $1.5 billion for Q3 2022.
  • Net interest income was $14.4 million, compared to $13.7 million for Q2 2023 and $12.5 million for Q3 2022.
Article's Main Image

FinWise Bancorp (FINW, Financial) announced its Q3 2023 results on October 26, 2023. The company reported a net income of $4.8 million, up from $4.6 million in Q2 2023 and $3.7 million in Q3 2022. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $0.37 for the quarter, compared to $0.35 for Q2 2023 and $0.27 for Q3 2022.

Financial Performance

FinWise Bancorp (FINW, Financial) reported loan originations of $1.1 billion, compared to $1.2 billion for Q2 2023 and $1.5 billion for Q3 2022. Net interest income was $14.4 million, compared to $13.7 million for Q2 2023 and $12.5 million for Q3 2022. The company's efficiency ratio was 51.3%, compared to 52.7% for Q2 2023 and 42.3% for Q3 2022.

We delivered yet another quarter of solid results driven by 16.2% quarter-over-quarter growth in our held for investment portfolio coupled with strong loan originations, even as macro conditions continued to deteriorate" said Kent Landvatter, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of FinWise.

Financial Tables

FinWise Bancorp (FINW, Financial) reported a net income of $4.8 million for Q3 2023, compared to $4.6 million for Q2 2023 and $3.7 million for Q3 2022. Diluted EPS was $0.37 for Q3 2023, compared to $0.35 for Q2 2023 and $0.27 for Q3 2022. The return on average assets was 3.7% for Q3 2023, compared to 3.9% for Q2 2023 and 3.9% for Q3 2022. The return on average equity was 12.8% for Q3 2023, the same as for Q2 2023, and up from 11.0% for Q3 2022.

Company Outlook

Despite the challenging macroeconomic environment, FinWise Bancorp (FINW, Financial) remains focused on its strategic priorities and is positioned to outperform. The company expects the industry-wide slowdown in loan originations to persist as it moves to year end and into 2024. However, it will continue to focus on controlling its business by maintaining its disciplined and proven strategy to grow its portfolio responsibly while investing in its business to position the Company for long-term growth and shareholder value creation.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from FinWise Bancorp for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.