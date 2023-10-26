Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings

Company Faces Challenges Amidst Tropical Storms but Continues to Show Resilience

Author's Avatar
24 hours ago
Summary
  • Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) reported a net loss of $56.5 million in Q3 2023.
  • Same-Property Hotel EBITDA stood at $114.3 million, while Adjusted EBITDAre was $116.1 million.
  • Despite the impact of Tropical Storm Hilary and Hurricane Idalia, Same-Property Total RevPAR increased by 0.2% compared to 2022.
  • The company successfully completed a $140.0 million, 5-year refinancing of Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort.
Article's Main Image

On October 26, 2023, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB, Financial) released its Q3 2023 earnings report. Despite facing challenges from severe weather events, the company managed to report financial results at the top end of its Q3 outlook. The company's urban markets, particularly Washington DC, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Boston, led the portfolio's growth with a 4.3% rise.

Financial Performance

The company reported a net loss of $56.5 million for the quarter. Same-Property Hotel EBITDA was $114.3 million, Adjusted EBITDAre was $116.1 million, and Adjusted FFO per diluted share was $0.61. The company's Same-Property Total RevPAR increased by 0.2% compared to 2022, despite the negative impact of Tropical Storm Hilary and Hurricane Idalia on RevPAR growth and Same-Property Hotel EBITDA.

Portfolio Updates & Repositionings

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB, Financial) launched the Margaritaville Hotel San Diego Gaslamp Quarter after a comprehensive $27.0 million redevelopment. The company also completed a $140.0 million, 5-year refinancing of Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort, fixing the interest rate at 7.0% for 4 years. The company has contracted to sell Hotel Zoe Fisherman's Wharf for $68.5 million, with the sale expected to close in Q4 2023.

Q4 2023 Outlook

For Q4 2023, the company expects a net loss between $48.3 to $42.3 million, Adjusted EBITDAre between $50.8 to $56.8 million, and Adjusted FFO per diluted share between $0.09 to $0.14. Same-Property RevPAR is expected to increase by 1.0% to 4.0% compared to 2022.

CEO Commentary

“Our third quarter bottom line results were at the top end of our expectations, even after the negative impact of severe weather events on both coasts and the labor strikes in the entertainment industry that primarily affected our Los Angeles properties. We continued to see healthy occupancy improvements in our urban market hotels, driven by improving group and transient business travel, as well as solid gains in weekend leisure demand." -Jon E. Bortz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Financial Tables

The company's Same-Property Room Revenues were $257.4 million, a decrease of 1.0% compared to 2022. Same-Property Total Revenues were $389.1 million, an increase of 0.3% compared to 2022. Same-Property Total Expenses increased by 3.7% to $274.8 million. The company's Same-Property EBITDA was $114.3 million, a decrease of 7.0% compared to 2022.

For more detailed financial information, please refer to the company's official earnings release.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Pebblebrook Hotel Trust for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.