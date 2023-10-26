Koss Corp (KOSS) Reports Q1 2024 Earnings: A Detailed Analysis

Released on October 26, 2023, Koss Corp (KOSS, Financial)'s first quarter earnings report for fiscal year 2024 revealed a minor increase in sales but a significant net loss compared to the same period in the previous year.

Performance Overview

Koss Corp (KOSS, Financial) reported sales of $3,373,938 for the first quarter ended September 30, 2023, marking a slight increase of $9,809, or 0.3%, compared to the same period in the prior year. However, the company experienced a net loss of $257,609 for the three months ended September 30, 2023, a stark contrast to the net income of $9,944,743 reported for the first quarter of the prior year.

Challenges and Opportunities

Michael J. Koss, Chairman and CEO, noted that while orders from two distributors in Europe signaled a positive change, a reduction in consumer confidence leading to a slowdown in spending resulted in a drop in Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) sales. This nearly negated the increase in export sales. Koss Corp (KOSS, Financial) also experienced a decline in sales to certain domestic distributors due to continued overstocked inventory levels of non-Koss product at these distributors.

Financial Highlights

According to the company's condensed consolidated statements of operations, the cost of goods sold for Q1 2024 was $2,306,248, resulting in a gross profit of $1,067,690. However, selling, general and administrative expenses amounted to $1,536,279, leading to a loss from operations of $468,589. Other income and interest income were reported at $212,859, resulting in a loss before income tax provision of $255,730. After accounting for an income tax provision of $1,879, the net loss for the period was $257,609.

Looking Ahead

Despite the challenges faced in Q1 2024, Koss Corp (KOSS, Financial) continues to monitor the supply chain environment and is expecting a slow rise in freight rates during the next quarter due to the current labor landscape, the recent settlement of threatened carrier strikes and labor disputes, and rising energy prices.

