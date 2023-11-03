Value-focused investors are always on the hunt for stocks that are priced below their intrinsic value. One such stock that merits attention is SBA Communications Corp (SBAC, Financial). The stock, currently priced at $206.32, recorded a daily gain of 5.42% and a 3-month decrease of 8.41%. The stock's GF Value, an estimation of its fair valuation, stands at $385.37.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value represents the current intrinsic value of a stock derived from our exclusive method. The GF Value Line on our summary page provides an overview of the fair value that the stock should be traded at. It is calculated based on three factors: historical multiples (PE Ratio, PS Ratio, PB Ratio and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow) that the stock has traded at, GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of the business performance.

Unpacking the Risks of SBA Communications (SBAC, Financial)

Despite its seemingly attractive valuation, certain risk factors associated with SBA Communications should not be overlooked. These risks are primarily reflected through its low Altman Z-score of 0.38. This indicator suggests that SBA Communications, despite its apparent undervaluation, might be a potential value trap. This complexity underlines the importance of thorough due diligence in investment decision-making.

Deciphering the Altman Z-Score

The Altman Z-score, invented by New York University Professor Edward I. Altman in 1968, is a financial model that predicts the probability of a company entering bankruptcy within a two-year time frame. The Altman Z-Score combines five different financial ratios, each weighted to create a final score. A score below 1.8 suggests a high likelihood of financial distress, while a score above 3 indicates a low risk.

An Overview of SBA Communications Corp (SBAC, Financial)

SBA Communications owns and operates almost 40,000 cell towers throughout North America, South America, and Africa. It leases space on its towers to wireless service providers, who install equipment on the towers to support their wireless networks. The company has a very concentrated customer base, with most revenue in each market being generated by just the top few mobile carriers. The company owns more than 17,000 towers in the U.S., which accounted for about three fourths of the company's total revenue in 2022.

SBA Communications's Low Altman Z-Score: A Breakdown of Key Drivers

The Retained Earnings to Total Assets ratio provides insights into a company's capability to reinvest its profits or manage debt. Evaluating SBA Communications's historical data, 2021: -0.68; 2022: -0.75; 2023: -0.69, we observe a declining trend in this ratio. This downward movement indicates SBA Communications's diminishing ability to reinvest in its business or effectively manage its debt, exerting a negative impact on its Z-Score.

Conclusion: SBA Communications as a Potential Value Trap

Despite its seemingly attractive valuation, the weak financial health indicated by SBA Communications' low Altman Z-Score suggests that it may be a potential value trap. This underlines the importance of thorough due diligence in investment decision-making. GuruFocus Premium members can find stocks with high Altman Z-Score using the following Screener: Walter Schloss Screen .

