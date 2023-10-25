On October 25, 2023, investment firm STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio) made a notable addition to its portfolio by acquiring 387,266 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (SFBC, Financial). This article provides an in-depth analysis of this transaction, the profiles of the guru and the traded company, and the potential implications for both parties.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction took place on October 25, 2023, with STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio) adding 2,502 shares of SFBC to its portfolio. The shares were traded at a price of $36.5 each. This acquisition has increased the firm's total holdings in SFBC to 387,266 shares, representing 15.07% of its portfolio. However, the transaction had no significant impact on the overall portfolio of the firm.

STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio) is a renowned investment firm based in New York. The firm manages a portfolio of 53 stocks, with a total equity of $173 million. The firm's top holdings are primarily in the Financial Services and Consumer Cyclical sectors.

Overview of Sound Financial Bancorp Inc

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc, based in the USA, is a holding company for Sound Community Bank. The company provides traditional banking and other financial services for individuals and businesses. Since its IPO on August 24, 2012, the company's stock has seen a significant increase of 261.39%. As of October 27, 2023, the company has a market capitalization of $93.835 million and a PE percentage of 9.06. The company's stock is currently priced at $36.5 per share.

Analysis of Sound Financial Bancorp Inc's Stock

According to GuruFocus, SFBC's stock is modestly undervalued with a GF Value of $45.27. The stock's price to GF Value ratio stands at 0.81. The stock has not seen any price change since the transaction and has experienced a year-to-date price change ratio of -7.05%. The stock's GF Score is 81/100, indicating good outperformance potential.

Evaluation of Sound Financial Bancorp Inc's Financial Health

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc has a balance sheet rank of 4/10, a profitability rank of 7/10, and a growth rank of 9/10. The company's cash to debt ratio is 1.30, ranking 689th in the industry. The company's ROE and ROA are 10.87 and 1.07 respectively, ranking 696th and 619th in the industry.

Analysis of Sound Financial Bancorp Inc's Growth and Momentum

Over the past three years, the company has seen a revenue growth of 8.30% and an earnings growth of 9.20%. The company's RSI 5 Day, RSI 9 Day, and RSI 14 Day are 24.79, 34.47, and 39.14 respectively. The company's momentum index over the past 6 and 12 months are -2.96 and -12.70 respectively.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the acquisition of SFBC shares by STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio) is a significant addition to the firm's portfolio. The transaction reflects the firm's confidence in SFBC's potential for growth and profitability. Despite the year-to-date price change ratio of -7.05%, SFBC's strong growth rank and good GF Score indicate promising future performance. This transaction is likely to have a positive impact on both STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio and SFBC's stock performance.

