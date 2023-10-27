ArcBest Corp (ARCB) Q3 2023 Earnings: Revenue and Net Income Decline

Company reports third quarter revenue of $1.1 billion and net income of $34.9 million

Author's Avatar
11 hours ago
Summary
  • ArcBest Corp (ARCB) reported Q3 2023 revenue of $1.1 billion, down from $1.3 billion in Q3 2022.
  • Net income for Q3 2023 was $34.9 million, compared to $88.6 million in the same period last year.
  • The company's operating income for the quarter was $45.1 million, a decrease from $115.3 million in Q3 2022.
  • ArcBest repurchased 798,818 shares of common stock for an aggregate cost of $76.8 million year-to-date.
Article's Main Image

On October 27, 2023, ArcBest Corp (ARCB, Financial), a leader in supply chain logistics, announced its third quarter 2023 financial results. The company reported revenue from continuing operations of $1.1 billion, a decrease from $1.3 billion in the third quarter of 2022. Net income from continuing operations was $34.9 million, or $1.42 per diluted share, compared to $88.6 million, or $3.49 per diluted share, in the prior-year period.

Financial Performance

The company's operating income from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2023 was $45.1 million, compared to $115.3 million in the third quarter of 2022. The results for the third quarter of 2023 were impacted by $30.2 million of noncash lease impairment charges with no comparable charges in the prior-year period.

On a non-GAAP basis, net income from continuing operations was $56.7 million, or $2.31 per diluted share, compared to $96.1 million, or $3.79 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022.

Company's Commentary

“At ArcBest, our ability to see the world through customers’ eyes has positioned our company as the partner of choice for integrated logistics solutions for 100 years,” said Judy R. McReynolds, ArcBest chairman, president and CEO. “Our success is underpinned by the ability to efficiently solve logistics challenges and help customers navigate market disruptions, rapidly changing economic conditions, and increased supply chain complexity.”

Financial Tables

The company's consolidated balance sheet as of September 30, 2023, showed total assets of $2.4 billion, with total liabilities and stockholders' equity also standing at $2.4 billion. The company's consolidated statement of operations showed revenues of $1.1 billion for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

In the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the company's consolidated statement of cash flows showed net cash provided by operating activities of $194.8 million, and net cash used in financing activities of $149.6 million.

Share Repurchase and Dividends

During September 2023, ArcBest entered into a 10b5-1 plan allowing for share repurchases during the current closed trading window under ArcBest’s share repurchase program. ArcBest has settled repurchases of 798,818 shares of common stock for an aggregate cost of $76.8 million, year-to-date through Thursday, October 26, 2023. With these purchases, $48.2 million remains available under the current repurchase authorization for future common stock purchases. ArcBest common stock dividends paid this year through September 30, 2023 equaled $8.7 million.

Outlook

Despite the decline in revenue and net income, ArcBest continues to focus on providing integrated logistics solutions to its customers. The company's ability to navigate market disruptions and rapidly changing economic conditions will be crucial in maintaining its position in the logistics industry.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from ArcBest Corp for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.