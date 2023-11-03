Alliance Resource Partners LP (ARLP) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings

ARLP Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution of $0.70 Per Unit and Completes $50 Million in New Ventures Investments

Author's Avatar
9 hours ago
Summary
  • ARLP's Q3 2023 total revenues slightly increased to $636.5 million, primarily due to higher transportation and other revenues.
  • Net income for Q3 2023 was $153.7 million, or $1.18 per basic and diluted limited partner unit.
  • ARLP declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.70 per unit, representing a 40.0% increase over the cash distribution of $0.50 per unit for Q3 2022.
  • The company completed $50 million in new ventures investments during Q3 2023.
Article's Main Image

On October 27, 2023, Alliance Resource Partners LP (ARLP, Financial) released its financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company reported a slight increase in total revenues to $636.5 million, compared to $632.5 million for the same quarter in 2022. This increase was primarily due to higher transportation and other revenues, partially offset by lower oil & gas royalties.

Financial Performance

Net income for Q3 2023 was $153.7 million, or $1.18 per basic and diluted limited partner unit, compared to $167.7 million, or $1.25 per basic and diluted limited partner unit, for Q3 2022. This decrease was a result of increased total operating expenses, partially offset by higher interest income and lower income tax expense. EBITDA for Q3 2023 was $227.6 million compared to $253.8 million in Q3 2022.

CEO Commentary

Our well-contracted coal order book enabled us to navigate an otherwise challenging operating environment during the 2023 Quarter," commented Joseph W. Craft III, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our coal segment achieved higher realized pricing per ton sold relative to both the 2022 and Sequential Quarters, a theme that continues to favorably impact year-to-date results, particularly with regards to EBITDA and net income."

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2023, total debt and finance leases outstanding were $371.0 million, including $284.6 million in ARLP's 2025 senior notes. The Partnership's total and net leverage ratio was 0.36 times and 0.17 times, respectively, as of September 30, 2023. ARLP ended the 2023 Quarter with total liquidity of $629.5 million.

Strategic Investments

During Q3 2023, ARLP invested approximately $50 million in two companies that align with the Partnership’s strategy to allocate a portion of excess cash flows into high-growth businesses where ARLP can leverage its core competencies to generate meaningful, risk-adjusted returns.

Outlook

ARLP provided updated guidance for the full year 2023, with expectations of slightly adjusted coal sales volumes and pricing. The company also expects Appalachia operating expense per ton sold to be 8-10% higher during the fourth quarter of 2023.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Alliance Resource Partners LP for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.