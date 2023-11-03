Oppenheimer Holdings Inc (OPY) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings with a 206.7% Increase in Net Income

Revenue for Q3 2023 also saw a 6.3% increase compared to the same period in 2022

Author's Avatar
9 hours ago
Summary
  • Net income for Q3 2023 was $13.9 million, a significant increase of 206.7% compared to Q3 2022.
  • Revenue for Q3 2023 was $312.7 million, a 6.3% increase compared to Q3 2022.
  • Oppenheimer Holdings Inc (OPY) completed a “Dutch auction” tender offer, repurchasing 437,183 shares of Class A non-voting common stock.
  • Book value and tangible book value per share reached new record highs as of September 30, 2023.
Article's Main Image

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc (OPY, Financial) released its Q3 2023 earnings report on October 27, 2023. The company reported a net income of $13.9 million or $1.32 basic earnings per share, a substantial increase of approximately 206.7% compared to the net income of $4.5 million or $0.40 basic earnings per share for Q3 2022. The revenue for Q3 2023 was $312.7 million, a 6.3% increase compared to the revenue of $294.1 million for Q3 2022.

Company Performance and Financial Highlights

Albert G. Lowenthal, Chairman and CEO of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc (OPY, Financial), commented on the company's performance, stating,

The profitable results for the quarter reflect improved performance across many of our businesses, owing to higher interest rates and increased market volumes emanating from a still resilient economy."
He also noted that the stronger economy has led to market expectations that the Federal Reserve will maintain "higher for longer" interest rates well into 2024.

During Q3 2023, the company completed its previously disclosed “Dutch auction” tender offer, repurchasing 437,183 shares of Class A non-voting common stock at a price of $40.00 per share. Additionally, the company purchased 168,904 shares (2%) of Class A non-voting common stock at an average price of $38.30 per share in the open market under its share repurchase program. As a result, the book value and tangible book value per share reached record levels as of September 30, 2023.

Financial Tables Summary

The company's revenue for Q3 2023 was primarily driven by a rise in interest-sensitive income, including margin interest and bank deposit sweep income, as well as higher fixed income sales and trading and equities underwriting revenues. Assets under administration and under management were both at higher levels at the end of September 2023 compared to the same period last year, benefiting from market appreciation and positive net asset flows.

Private Client reported revenue for the current quarter of $193.3 million, 8.2% higher when compared with the prior year period. Asset Management reported revenue for the current quarter of $20.8 million, 16.2% lower when compared with the prior year period. Capital Markets reported revenue for the current quarter of $94.6 million, 4.0% higher when compared with the prior year period.

Other Pertinent Details

The Board of Directors announced a quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.15 per share payable on November 24, 2023 to holders of Class A non-voting and Class B voting common stock of record on November 10, 2023. The effective tax rate for the current period was 36.2% compared with 35.5% for the prior year period and was impacted by permanent items and non-deductible losses in non-U.S. businesses.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Oppenheimer Holdings Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.